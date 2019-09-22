MindMatters: The MacGyver of Hannibal Lecters? The Strange Case of Israel Keyes
Sun, 22 Sep 2019 00:00 UTC
Running Time: 01:13:37
Download: MP3 — 67.4 MB
For more information on Keyes, see Maureen Callahan's book American Predator, the FBI's resource page, and 6 hours of Keyes's interrogations here.
Harrison Koehli co-hosts SOTT Radio Network's MindMatters, and is an editor for Red Pill Press. He has been interviewed on several North American radio shows about his writings on the study of ponerology. In addition to music and books, Harrison enjoys tobacco and bacon (often at the same time) and dislikes cell phones, vegetables, and fascists (commies too).
Born and raised in New York City, Elan has been an editor for SOTT.net since 2014 and is a co-host for MindMatters. He enjoys seeing and sharing what's true about our profoundly and rapidly changing world.
Corey Schink was born and raised in the Midwestern United States, where he worked on farms and as a welder, musician, and social worker. His interests in government, philosophy and history led to his writing for SOTT in 2012 and to becoming a SOTT editor and SOTT Radio co-host in 2014. He now resides in North Carolina, where he enjoys the magnificent views of the Appalachian Mountains.
Reader Comments
"He only got caught because he" (subconsciously?) "wanted to get caught."
I thoroughly agree.
(SPOILER ALERT)
While I was listening, I looked up the ending of the story, and was proud to hear* that he was he'd apparently legitimately killed himself; contra our recent 'J.E.' who, it seems to me could never get up the balls to kill himself.
Whatever hope remained in this poor evil bastard's soul - seems to have acted in an STO manner by not stopping him from killing himself, and which, by that effort, died with him; that 'hope' being from his particular and evil Pandora's Box of Hell life, and which knew that its escape would constitute both its and his deaths which would be a net plus for others (STO) in this existence.
I guess I'm saying that at the end, despite his overwhelming malevolence and evil, his feeble conscience finally took control of his life, after he'd already given it up to the system, and in that regard, he seems to have retained an infinitesimal amount of conscience which seems to be missing in most serial killers, who often fight like hell to avoid the death penalty, such as Bundy did. (I happened to be in the building so I attended his last hearing where his last ditch effort was to have a Psych pin the problems on 'pornography.' The Judge didn't buy it.)
R.C.
