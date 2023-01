"no evidence of an association between the use of gas as a cooking fuel and either asthma symptoms or asthma diagnosis."

A member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission set off an uproar when he said this week that the agency would consider banning gas stoves on the grounds that they pose health risks.The argument that gas stoves are unsafe and subject to regulation by the commission is premised on research finding a link between stoves and a range of negative health outcomes —Here's what to know about the study:The study, conducted by the environmental think tank RMI and published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, found that manyThe researchers used the data from past studies to estimate the rate of childhood asthma linked to exposure to gas stoves. They then matched that with the estimated number of known gas stoves in the U.S. to calculate the 12.7% figure.RMI told the Washington Examiner that researchers only used data based specifically in the U.S. or Europe, thus making the ISAAC study ineligible for consideration.For example, one study , based on Russian data, found that the risk of asthma is doubled in homes with gas cooking — but also that there is no evidence that gas stoves increase symptoms associated with asthma.Frank Maisano, who represents energy clients at the law firm Bracewell, faulted the study for not distinguishing between gas stoves and other environmental factors that could contribute to a diagnosis.Responding to a request for comment, RMI manager Brady Seals told the Washington Examiner in an email Wednesday that the think tank's study "does not assume or estimate a causal relationship" between childhood asthma and natural gas stoves.Rather, he said, it "only reports on a population-level reflection of the relative risk given what we know about exposure to the risk factor.""We appreciate that this analysis is semiquantitative," Seals added."My guiding duty is protecting consumer health and safety. Gas stoves can emit dangerous level of toxic chemicals — even when not in use — and will consider all approaches to regulation," Richard Trumka Jr., the member of the commissioner who started the controversy, tweeted Monday.The industry maintains that all stoves harm air quality.Jill Notini, a vice president with the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, told Bloomberg.CPSC Chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric issued a statement Wednesday morning meant to tamp down the political furor set off by Trumka, saying he is "not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so."Still, some states, including California and Washington, have already taken steps to limit the use of gas stoves or other appliances, though for now, the initiatives are primarily aimed at appliances in newly built units.Ithaca, New York, has even moved to get gas stoves out of existing buildings to pursue the goal of decarbonizing all buildings.