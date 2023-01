© John Stillwell/PA

The American Gas Association (AGA) has taken aim at what it calls a"reckless" potential ban on gas stoves, and said a report linking the use of natural gas for cooking with asthma is "not substantiated by sound science."AGA represents more than 200 local energy companies that deliver natural gas to more than 73 million customers throughout the United States.The research, which has been peer-reviewed, concluded that 12.7 percent of current childhood asthma nationwide is attributed to gas stove use.AGA, in its statement on Tuesday, took aim at the report, noting thatThe literature AGA is referring to is titled, "Cooking fuels and prevalence of asthma: a global analysis of phase three of the International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC)," and was published in 2013.That study was based on data collected between 1999 and 2004 among parents of 512,707 primary and secondary school children in 47 countries via written questionnaires.Natural gas stoves are estimated to be used in roughly 40 percent of all U.S. homes, although their usage increases to around 70 percent in states such as California and New Jersey.According to the AGA, natural gas utilities have reduced their greenhouse gas emissions by 69 percent since 1990, and help homeowners reduce their carbon emissions 1.2 percent every year.Despite the widespread use of natural gas stoves in American homes, Bloomberg reported that the CPSC could potentially ban their use due to concerns over their possible links to health and respiratory issues.In an interview with Bloomberg published on Jan. 9, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner said gas stove usage is a "hidden hazard.""Any option is on the table. Products that can't be made safe can be banned," agency commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. said. According to the report, the commission plans to hold public comment about the alleged hazards posed by gas stoves in the winter of 2023.While the CPSC has already issued a request seeking perspectives from the public on the possible hazards associated with gas stoves and proposed solutions, the commission has not yet proposed any regulatory actions, according to a spokesperson.Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and World Health Organization (WHO) have also said that natural gas stoves are linked to respiratory illnesses and emit unsafe levels of air pollutants, such as nitrogen dioxide, according to a report from the American Chemical Society.More than 25 million Americans have asthma, including 5.5 million children, according to the American Lung Association.Multiple factors play a role in determining who develops asthma, including family genetics, allergies, obesity, smoking, second-hand smoke inhalation, exposure to air pollution, viral respiratory infections, and occupational exposures."As concerns over emissions from gas ranges are raised and debated, the natural gas industry is focused on bringing objective technical information to the discussion," the AGA said on Tuesday. "We will continue to work with regulators and policymakers to help ensure they have sound data to work with as they approach any issues related to natural gas."The Epoch Times has contacted the Consumer Products Safety Commission for comment.