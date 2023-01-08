Aung San Suu Kyi
The ousted leader of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, has been sentenced to seven more years in prison as the final verdict in her case wraps up Thursday.

Myanmar correspondent Leong Wai Kit tweeted that "her latest sentence for 'corruption' means she'll be jailed for a total of 33 years." Suu Kyi, 77, was convicted in December 2021 for charges of breaking COVID-19 rules and another charge of inciting public unrest. She was initially sentenced to four years in prison, but that sentencing was subsequently cut down by two years. In January of this year, the former Nobel Peace Prize winner was found guilty of violating the import-export law and its telecommunications law for possessing walkie-talkies.

Suu Kyi was elected in 2020 in a landslide. However, in February 2021, the country's military forces took control of the country in a coup, overthrowing Suu Kyi and detaining her, among other politicians. Her defenders have claimed the charges against her are politically motivated.

Military chief Min Aung Hlaing assumed power and imposed a state of emergency for one year, according to a statement released via a military-owned television station. He was sanctioned by the United States in December 2019 for his role in the human rights abuses committed against the Rohingya Muslim community.

Suu Kyi's arrest sparked international backlash. She previously spent just under 15 years in military prison and received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for trying to bring democracy to Myanmar.