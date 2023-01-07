The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted a conditional license for a vaccine created by Dalan Animal Health, a US biotech company, to help protect honeybees from American foulbrood disease.
"Our vaccine is a breakthrough in protecting honeybees," said Annette Kleiser, chief executive of Dalan Animal Health. "We are ready to change how we care for insects, impacting food production on a global scale."
Comment: Indeed. Which means that, if this goes wrong, as with the experimental covid jabs, there may be hell to pay.
The vaccine, which will initially be available to commercial beekeepers, aims to curb foulbrood, a serious disease caused by the bacterium Paenibacillus larvae that can weaken and kill hives. There is currently no cure for the disease, which in parts of the US has been found in a quarter of hives, requiring beekeepers to destroy and burn any infected colonies and administer antibiotics to prevent further spread.
Comment: As with the mass culls of birds due over bird flu concerns, or the culling of 17 million minks due to a rather dubious 'covid scare', is it possible that there is overabundance of caution that may be resulting in more hives being destroyed than necessary? Aren't there alternatives that could be promoted, such as more holistic beekeeping practices?
"It's something that beekeepers can easily recognize because it reduces the larvae to this brown goo that has a rancid stink to it," said Keith Delaplane, an entomologist at the University of Georgia, which has partnered with Dalan for the vaccine's development.
The vaccine works by incorporating some of the bacteria into the royal jelly fed by worker bees to the queen, which then ingests it and gains some of the vaccine in the ovaries. The developing bee larvae then have immunity to foulbrood as they hatch, with studies by Dalan suggesting this will reduce death rates from the disease.
"In a perfect scenario, the queens could be fed a cocktail within a queen candy - the soft, pasty sugar that queen bees eat while in transit," Delaplane said. "Queen breeders could advertise 'fully vaccinated queens.'"
American foulbrood originated in the US, and has since spread around the world. Dalan said the breakthrough could be used to find vaccines for other bee-related diseases, such as the European version of foulbrood.
Comment: Something is direly wrong with our foodchain if all the creatures we rely on to survive require a cocktail of vaccines and medications just to keep them alive. Although one can understand that this may now seem normal to people considering that this is how human health is handled.
As they have been commercialized, transported and pressed into agricultural service, honeybees have been exposed to a cocktail of different diseases that typically lay waste to large numbers of colonies and require major interventions by beekeepers to keep numbers up.
Comment: That seems to be the answer to the problem.
The US is unusually dependent upon managed honeybee colonies to prop up its food pollination, with hives routinely trucked across the country to propagate everything from almonds to blueberries.
This is because many wild bee species are in alarming decline, due to habitat loss, pesticide use and the climate crisis, fueling concerns around a global crisis in insect numbers that threatens ecosystems and human food security and health.