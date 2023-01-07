© Anadolu Agency/Getty



As they have been commercialized, transported and pressed into agricultural service, honeybees have been exposed to a cocktail of different diseases

that typically lay waste to large numbers of colonies and require major interventions by beekeepers to keep numbers up.

The world's first vaccine for honeybees has been approved for use by the US government, raising hopes of a new weapon against diseases that routinely ravage colonies that are relied upon for food pollination.The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) hasfor a vaccine created by Dalan Animal Health, a US biotech company, to help protect honeybees from American foulbrood disease."Our vaccine is a breakthrough in protecting honeybees," said Annette Kleiser, chief executive of Dalan Animal Health. "We are ready to change how we care for insects,The vaccine, which"It's something that beekeepers can easily recognize because it reduces the larvae to this brown goo that has a rancid stink to it," said Keith Delaplane, an entomologist at the University of Georgia, which has partnered with Dalan for the vaccine's development."In a perfect scenario, the queens could be fed a cocktail within a queen candy - the soft, pasty sugar that queen bees eat while in transit," Delaplane said. "Queen breeders could advertise 'fully vaccinated queens.'"American foulbrood originated in the US, and has since spread around the world. Dalan said the breakthrough could be used to find vaccines for other bee-related diseases, such as the European version of foulbrood.and the climate crisis, fueling concerns around a global crisis in insect numbers that threatens ecosystems and human food security and health.