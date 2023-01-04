Society's Child
Andy Ngo: How a child abduction suspect groomed his victim on Twitter
The Post Millennial
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 16:30 UTC
Aaron Zeman, of Arizona, was with the missing child in Grand Island, Neb. when he was arrested on Dec. 28. A gasoline station attendant called police after growing suspicious of the suspect. The child, from Layton, Utah, was reported missing the day prior and a state-wide AMBER Alert was issued.
Zeman, who has accounts on Twitter dedicated to his furry and "puppy play" fetish, used the alias "Hunter Fox," among others.
On Dec. 11, Zeman tweeted a photograph of his erect penis on his "@HunterHornyFox" account along with graphic text about having his "lamb" perform oral sex on him.
The following day, Zeman posted cryptically on his "@HunterFloofyFox" account: "I'm the map. I'm the map, I'm the map." It is unclear exactly what he was referring to but "M.A.P." is an acronym for minor-attracted person, a euphemism used by some academics and activists to describe pedophiles.
Zeman is also believed to have operated a now-suspended account on Twitter named "@SadiqWolfe." The account interacted frequently with the child who was abducted, and uses similar phrasing to Zeman's other confirmed accounts.
"I'd never hurt a kid. In fact, as 'pedophile' implies - I love kids," read a post pinned on the "@SadiqWolfe" account. "Love me, hate me, I am who I am."
By Dec. 16, Zeman posted that he was sexually aroused and ready to meet the boy: "I'll march beside you with pride, my Lamb. I love you with all my heart and soul, you loving sexy frigger. You'll be in my arms soon, my love." The child responded to him again. A week and a half later, Zeman allegedly abducted the boy and transported him 800 miles away from his family home.
The Post Millennial was able to confirm the Twitter accounts belonged to Zeman because in addition to photographs of his genitals and dog fetish clothing, he also posted selfies of his face that match the suspect photo released by the Layton City Police Department.
The boy's disappearance played out in real time on Twitter as numerous individuals pleaded to Zeman to release the child.
"Give him back you jerk. That is my friend [redacted]," tweeted a boy to Zeman who attended Ellison Park Elementary School with the missing teen last year. He also tweeted directly to his friend. "Stay strong be careful me and [redacted] have been talking all day about this. I don't know if you are going to read this, but if there is any way you do just remember to be strong."
Zeman is currently held in a Hall County, Neb. jail pending charges and extradition to Utah. He was booked under his alias, "Tadashi Kojima." The Layton City Police Department is leading the investigation.