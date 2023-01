© AP Newsroom



Disney's 'Lightyear,' 'Strange World' and 'Bros' among 2022's flops.A swath of films, books and other media projects with far-left messages failed with audiences and consumers this year, according to box office numbers and sales.Star Billy Eichner furiously warned "homophobes " on Twitter to not come see the movie. It grossed $14.8 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The New York Times suggested "homophobia" could be the reason the gay romantic comedy was unsuccessful."Clearly, David O. Russell is another creative who saw Trump become the President, lost his mind, and then gathered as many celebrities as he could to defend one of the most agreeable stances in the history of the world: that hate is bad and kindness is good.It opened to a mere $6 million, according to Box Office Mojo.Media projects by far-left figures also didn't seem to resonate with Americans. Journalist Jemele Hill's memoir "Uphill," also had a rocky start, selling only a little over 5,000 copies since it debuted in October, according to publisher data reported by OutKick Sports' Bobby Burack Comedian Jon Stewart's new Apple TV+ streaming show and podcast called "The Problem with Jon Stewart" was also a "flop," according to several reports. By the show's fifth episode in March, viewership went down 78%, according to Bloomberg Trevor Noah, who took over Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" after Stewart left in 2015, announced he was also leaving. Noah failed to average even 400,000 viewers in recent months, compared to Stewart's 2.5 million in 2013. Fox News contributor Joe Concha called the show a "profound disaster."Christian Toto, editor of HollywoodinToto.com, said entertainment projects with "woke" themes tend to turn away audiences."The American public is increasingly aware of 'woke' Hollywood projects and often steers clear of them. The examples from 2022 include 'Strange World,' 'Lightyear,' 'Bros' and 'Amsterdam,'" he said."Hulu canceled its original series, literally named 'Woke,' after just two seasons. Netflix nixed an animated series based on Ibram X. Kendi's 'Anti-Racist Baby' book.