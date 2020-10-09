The Babylon Bee had the honor of sitting down with a local brave #resistance fighter to learn more about the fearless counterculture fighting against hate and other bad stuff like that."Yeah, I'm pretty much a free thinker," said Keeblesmush when interviewed at a protest rally sponsored by Kinko's."It's important to be on the right side of history since that is literally the only way to determine whether something is right or wrong!" said Keeblesmush. "Now if you'll excuse me, I have to attend an afternoon boycott of MyPillow organized by Tempur-Pedic."