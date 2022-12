Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling four lots of its blood pressure medication, Quinapril Tablets, because of an impurity known as nitrosamine being found in recent testing of the product, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) The FDA stated that no illness related to the medication has yet been reported and that the marketing of the Quinapril tablets ended in September. Quinapril is an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor that is used to treat hypertension in order to lower blood pressure.Anyone who has questions regarding the Quinapril recall is being told by the FDA to contact Inmar Rx Solutions Inc. at (877) 538-8445 from Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.