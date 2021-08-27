© Getty Images/megaflopp

"Patients are advised to continue taking their medication as directed by their HCP and should not stop any treatments without consulting their healthcare team. The risks of suddenly stopping medication for type 2 diabetes is higher than the potential risk presented by the impurity."

The UK's drug regulator has ordered a small-scale recall of a popular diabetes drug after a checkup of pharmacies' stockpiles found some of the medicine was contaminated with a toxic substance that is associated with cancer.The batch, which includes 10,452 units, had anwhich is why drug regulators consider it possibly cancerogenic in humans too.with certain drugs, including metformin. The latest one in the UK doesn't pose a significant risk to people taking the drug, the regulators have assured, since the levels of the contaminant remained relatively small, even though they were above the accepted levels.The MHRA said in a statement: