© Getty Images/KJN

Pfizer recalled its anti-smoking drug Chantix due to high levels of an ingredient that is tied to an increased risk of cancer.In a notice posted to the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) website on Thursday , Pfizer said it was recallingthe notice said. However, there is no immediate risk to patients taking the drug.The company said it is undertaking the recall as a precautionary measure, adding that the benefits of stopping smokingIn a Friday update , the FDA said patients should continue taking their medicine until their pharmacists provides a replacement or their doctors prescribe a different treatment.N-nitroso-varenicline is a nitrosamine, which are common in water and foods.Everyone is exposed to nitrosamines at some level. However, they may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed above a certain limit.Pfizer previously recalled 12 lots of Chantix in July due to the presence of N-nitroso-varenicline. Last month, it recalled four additional lots due to the impurity.