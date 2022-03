Pfizer has recalled the blood pressure drug Accuretic, among others, after discovering nitrosamine impurities

High levels of nitrosamine have been linked to multiple types of cancer after being exposed to high levels after long periods of time

Nitrosamine can be common in some process foods, along with goods like cigarettes and makeup, and low levels are safe for humans

The compound is often formed unintentionally as a result of a reaction between chemicals used in manufacturing and processing of goods

The company's Canadian branch recalled another blood pressure drug, Inderal, for similar reasons last week.

'Pfizer believes the benefit/risk profile of the products remains positive based on currently available data,' the company wrote in a statement.

'Although long- term ingestion of N-nitroso-quinapril may be associated with a potential increased cancer risk in humans, there is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication.'

'There are multiple reasons why nitrosamines can be present in drugs,' according to the FDA.



'FDA found the source of nitrosamines can be related to the drug's manufacturing process or its chemical structure or even the conditions in which they are stored or packaged.'



'As foods and drugs are processed in the body, nitrosamines can also be formed.'

Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found toThe Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) reports that some levels of the compounds are ok, and frequent in food and drink consumed everyday, butPfizer voluntarily issued the recall on Monday and did not report any adverse events related to the impurities.The agency recommendsOn Tuesday, the day following the recall, the company's stock price has lost two percent of its value, down to $53.08 per share as of 12:58 pm.This is despite an overall strong day for the market as of mid-day.Pfizer advised any current hypertension patients that were managing their condition using the recalled drug speak to a doctor about potential alternatives.Accuretic is a combination between two different drugs, quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide.Quinapril is an ace inhibitor drug that prevents a person's blood vessels from narrowing, helping prevent high blood pressure.Hydrochlorothiazide is a diuretic, which causes a person to urinate more. This can quickly get rid of sodium in the body, helping reduce a person's blood pressure.Both drugs are commonly used in other blood pressure medications as well.Nitrosamines are often unintentionally found in processed foods as a byproduct of a chemical reaction between different chemicals used in the process.They can be found in anything from certain meats, alcohol, cigarettes or even makeup.Consistent over-exposure to the compound has been tied to lung, brains, liver, kidney, bladder and stomach cancer, among others.The FDA reports that a recent increase in drugs being recalled for containing the chemical compound is more a result of the agency and other groups having more accurate testing technology now then it had in previous years.