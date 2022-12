© Twitter / mtaibbi



The Pentagon, CIA and other US intelligence and law-enforcement agencies became increasingly "more aggressive" with takedown requests, the latest trove of Twitter files has revealed. The documents suggest the agencies were effectively pushing the platform to censor foreign-policy stories that ran against the Washington-approved narrative.," journalist Matt Taibbi wrote in the Christmas Eve edition of the Twitter Files, released with the blessing of the social media platform's owner, Elon Musk.Twitter executives often struggled to validate government claims, but were under constant pressure to find evidence to blame any foreign actor, Russia in particular.Internal communications show that Twitter had been getting so many requests that its executives had to improvise a system for prioritizing them. The feds had dedicated personnel tasked with tailoring takedown requests to Twitter's policies for faster processing, which the execs acknowledged as "odd," but even then the company often struggled to justify censorship.. On multiple occasions they accused "Russian agents" of directing accounts that highlighted "predominantly anti-Ukraine narratives" or documented "purported rights abuses committed by Ukrainians."In what Taibbi called a " damning admission "Due to a lack of technical evidence on our end, I've generally left it be, waiting for more evidence," he said about the InfoBRICS account. He further argued that since "BRICS is an inherently Russia-dominated economic organization" it was "always likely...directed by the Kremlin.""Our window on that is closing, given that government partners are becoming more aggressive on attribution and reporting on it...I'm going to go ahead with suspension and marking the domain UNSAFE."Spearheaded by Taibbi in cooperation with fellow reporters Bari Weiss, Lee Fang, and others, the Twitter Files have shed light on several controversial decisions made by the company, including material surrounding the suspension of ex-President Donald Trump , the practice of shadow banning , as well as a site-wide ban on a New York Post report about the foreign business dealings of Hunter Biden , the son of President Joe Biden.The files also explained how the US intelligence community worked hand-in-glove with the platform to flag speech for suspension that the US government deemed "misinformation," and showed how the FBI and Twitter locked horns over the agency's claims of increased activity by 'propaganda' bots, of which Twitter said it found no evidence.