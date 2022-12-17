what most people think of as the "deep state" is really a tangled collaboration of state agencies, private contractors, and (sometimes state-funded) NGOs.

On Friday, Matt Taibbi , released the sixth installment of the Twitter Files, covering the collusion between the social media giant and the FBI, with Taibbi saying the government agency acted as a "subsidiary" for the company before Elon Musk's takeover."1. THREAD: The Twitter Files, Part Six TWITTER, THE FBI SUBSIDIARY." Christopher Wray has been the director of the FBI since 2017."2. The #TwitterFiles are revealing more every day about how the government collects, analyzes, and flags your social media content.""3."4."5. Some are mundane, like San Francisco agent Elvis Chan wishing Roth a Happy New Year along with a reminder to attend "our quarterly call next week." Others are requests for information into Twitter users related to active investigations.""6."7. The FBI's social media-focused task force, known as FTIF, created in the wake of the 2016 election, swelled to 80 agents and corresponded with Twitter to identify alleged foreign influence and election tampering of all kinds.""8."9. It's no secret the government analyzes bulk data for all sorts of purposes, everything from tracking terror suspects to making economic forecasts.""10. The #TwitterFiles show something new:"11. What stands out is the sheer quantity of reports from the government. Some are aggregated from public hotlines," Taibbi tweeted a link to FBI El Paso with the post."12.An unanswered question: do agencies like FBI and DHS do in-house flagging work themselves, or farm it out? ''You have to prove to me that inside the fucking government you can do any kind of massive data or AI search," says one former intelligence officer.""'HELLO TWITTER CONTACTS': The master-canine quality of the FBI's relationship to Twitter comes through in this November 2022 email, in which 'FBI San Francisco is notifying you' it wants action on four accounts:""15. Just to show the FBI can be hyper-intrusive in both directions, they also asked Twitter to review a blue-leaning account for a different joke, except here it was even more obvious that @clairefosterPHD, who kids a lot, was kidding:""16."17.Of the six accounts mentioned in the previous two emails, all but two - @ClaireFosterPHD and @FromMa - were suspended.""18.In an internal email from November 5, 2022, the FBI's National Election Command Post, which compiles and sends on complaints, sent the SF field office a long list of accounts that 'may warrant additional action':""19.Agent Chan passed the list on to his 'Twitter folks':""20. Twitter then replied with its list of actions taken. Note mercy shown to actor Billy Baldwin:""21.Many of the above accounts were satirical in nature, nearly all (with the exceptions of Baldwin and @RSBNetwork) were relatively low engagement, and some were suspended, most with a generic, 'Thanks, Twitter' letter:""22.When told of the FBI flagging, @Lexitollah replied: 'My thoughts initially include 1. Seems like prima facie 1A violation 2. Holy cow, me, an account with the reach of an amoeba 3. What else are they looking at?'""23.'I can't believe the FBI is policing jokes on Twitter. That's crazy,' said @Tiberius444""24."25.The Twitter exec writes she explicitly asked if there were 'impediments' to the sharing of classified information 'with industry.' The answer? "FBI was adamant no impediments to sharing exist.""26. This passage underscores the unique one-big-happy-family vibe between Twitter and the FBI. With what other firm would the FBI blithely agree to "no impediments" to classified information?""27.At the bottom of that letter, she lists a series of 'escalations' apparently raised at the meeting, which were already 'handled.'""28. About one, she writes: 'Flagged a specific Tweet on Illinois use of modems to transmit election results in possible violation of the civic integrity policy (except they do use that tech in limited circumstances).'""29.Another internal letter from January, 2021 shows Twitter execs processing an FBI list of 'possible violative content' tweets:""30."31. In this March, 2021 email, an FBI liaison thanks a senior Twitter exec for the chance to speak to 'you and the team,' then delivers a packet of 'products':""32."33."34."35.FBI in one case sent over so many 'possible violative content' reports, Twitter personnel congratulated each other in Slack for the "monumental undertaking" of reviewing them:""36.There were multiple points of entry into Twitter for government-flagged reports. This letter from Agent Chan to Roth references Teleporter, a platform through which Twitter could receive reports from the FBI:""37.Reports also came from different agencies. Here, an employee recommends 'bouncing' content based on evidence from 'DHS etc':""38.State governments also flagged content""39.Twitter for instance received reports via the Partner Support Portal, an outlet created by the Center for Internet Security, a partner organization to the DHS.""40."41.Here, a video was reported by the Election Integrity Project (EIP) at Stanford, apparently on the strength of information from the Center for Internet Security (CIS)""42.If that's confusing, it's because the CIS is a DHS contractor, describes itself as 'partners' with the Cyber and Internet Security Agency (CISA) at the DHS""43."44.The takeaway:The lines become so blurred as to be meaningless.""45. Twitter Files researchers are moving into a variety of new areas now. Watch @BariWeiss, @ShellenbergerMD, and this space for more, soon."The Twitter files have been a series of reports made by Matt Taibbi Bari Weiss , and Michael Shellenberger , detailing the behind-the-scenes conversations at Twitter over several years concerning the company's efforts towards censorship and information suppression.The files have shown that previous Twitter leadership including CEO founder Jack Dorsey and Vijaya Gadde, former Twitter lead counsel, lied about shadow banning conservative voices for years. The files have revealed the deliberate efforts to censor stories around Hunter Biden's laptop from hell " and have detailed how Twitter executives, especially former head of Twitter Trust and Safety Yoel Roth devised a justification to ban the sitting president.