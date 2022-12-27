Puppet Masters
Twitter files thread: The spies who loved Twitter
Sun, 25 Dec 2022 07:58 UTC
2. After weeks of "Twitter Files" reports, the FBI issued a statement Wednesday.It didn't refute allegations. Instead, it decried "conspiracy theorists" publishing "misinformation," whose "sole aim" is to "discredit the agency."
3. They must think us unambitious, if our "sole aim" is to discredit the FBI. After all, a whole range of government agencies discredit themselves in the #TwitterFiles. Why stop with one?
4. The files show the FBI acting as doorman to a vast program of social media surveillance and censorship, encompassing agencies across the federal government - from the State Department to the Pentagon to the CIA.
5. The operation is far bigger than the reported 80 members of the Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF), which also facilitates requests from a wide array of smaller actors - from local cops to media to state government.
6. Thousands upon thousands of official "reports" flowed through the FITF and the FBI's San Francisco field office.
7. On June 29th, 2020, San Francisco FBI agent Elvis Chan wrote to pair of Twitter execs asking if he could invite an "OGA" to an upcoming NGO-sponsored conference:
9. Chuckles one: "They use it to seem mysterious to outsiders."
10. "Other Government Agency (the place where I worked for 27 years)," says retired CIA officer Ray McGovern.
11. It was an open secret at Twitter that one of its executives was ex-CIA, which is why Chan referred to that executive's "former employer."
12. The first Twitter executive abandons all pretense to stealth and emails that the employee "used to work for the CIA, so that is Elvis's question."
15. "I invited the FBI and the CIA virtually will attend too," Cardille says to Baker, casually adding: "No need for you to attend."
17. These included Facebook, Microsoft, Verizon, Reddit, even Pinterest, and many others.
18. One of the most common forums was a regular meeting of the multi-agency Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF), attended by spates of executives, FBI personnel, and - nearly always - one or two attendees marked "OGA."
27. "They have some folks in the Baltimore field office and at HQ that are just doing keyword searches for violations. This is probably the 10th request I have dealt with in the last 5 days," remarked Cardille.
32. "Found no links to Russia," says one analyst, but suggests he could "brainstorm" to "find a stronger connection."
37. In a key email, news that the State Department is making a wobbly public assertion of Russian influence leads an exec - the same one with the "OGA" past - to make a damning admission:
38. "Due to a lack of technical evidence on our end, I've generally left it be, waiting for more evidence," he says. "Our window on that is closing, given that government partners are becoming more aggressive on attribution."
38. "Other Government Agencies" ended up sharing intelligence through the FBI and FITF not just with Twitter, but with Yahoo!, Twitch, Clouldfare, LinkedIn, even Wikimedia:
40. "Looks right on to me," Kiriakou says, noting that "what was cut off above [the "tearline"] was the originating CIA office and all the copied offices."
41. These reports are far more factually controversial than domestic counterparts.
42. One intel report lists accounts tied to "Ukraine 'neo-Nazi' Propaganda.'" This includes assertions that Joe Biden helped orchestrate a coup in 2014 and "put his son on the board of Burisma."
47. This is a difficult speech dilemma. Should the government be allowed to try to prevent Americans (and others) from seeing pro-Maduro or anti-Ukrainian accounts?
48. Often intel reports are just long lists of newspapers, tweets or YouTube videos guilty of "anti-Ukraine narratives":
51. The CIA declined to comment on the nature of its relationship to tech companies like Twitter. Watch @bariweiss, @shellenbergerMD, @lhfang, and this space for more, on issues ranging from Covid-19 to Twitter's relationship to congress, and more.
