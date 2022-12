"Found no links to Russia," says one analyst, but suggests he could "brainstorm" to "find a stronger connection."

Another round of Elon Musk's Twitter files were released on Saturday.The latest Twitter files were released by journalist Matt Taibbi on Christmas Eve.After weeks of "Twitter Files" reports detailing close coordination between the FBI and Twitter in moderating social media content, the Bureau issued a statement Wednesday.2.3. They must think us unambitious, if our "sole aim" is to discredit the FBI. After all, a whole range of government agencies discredit themselves in the #TwitterFiles. Why stop with one?4. The files show the FBI acting as doorman to a vast program of social media surveillance and censorship, encompassing agencies across the federal government - from the State Department to the Pentagon to the CIA.5.6. Twitter had so much contact with so many agencies that executives lost track. Is today the DOD, and tomorrow the FBI? Is it the weekly call, or the monthly meeting? It was dizzying.7.8. On June 29th, 2020, San Francisco FBI agent Elvis Chan wrote to pair of Twitter execs asking if he could invite an "OGA" to an upcoming conference:9.10. "Other Government Agency (the place where I worked for 27 years)," says retired CIA officer Ray McGovern.11. It was an open secret at Twitter that one of its executives was ex-CIA, which is why Chan referred to that executive's "former employer."12.13. Senior legal executive Stacia Cardille, whose alertness stood out among Twitter leaders, replied, "I know" and "I thought my silence was understood."14. Cardille then passes on conference details to recently-hired ex-FBI lawyer Jim Baker.15. "I invited the FBI and the CIA virtually will attend too," Cardille says to Baker, adding pointedly: "No need for you to attend."16.17.18.19.20. Despite its official remit being "Foreign Influence," the FITF and the SF FBI office became conduit for mountains of domestic moderation requests, from state governments, even local police:21. Many requests arrived via Teleporter, a one-way platform in which22. Especially as the election approached in 2020, the FITF/FBI overwhelmed Twitter with requests, sending lists of hundreds of problem accounts:23. Email after email came from the San Francisco office heading into the election, often adorned with an Excel attachment:24. There were so many government requests, Twitter employees had to improvise a system for prioritizing/triaging them:25.26. Twitter executives noticed the FBI appeared to be assigning personnel to look for Twitter violations.27.28.29. The New York FBI office even sent requests for the "user IDs and handles" of a long list of accounts named in a Daily Beast article. Senior executives say they are "supportive" and "completely comfortable" doing so.30.31. "Foreign meddling" had been the ostensible justification for expanded moderation since platforms like Twitter were dragged to the Hill by the Senate in 2017:32. Yet behind the scenes, Twitter executives struggled against government claims of foreign interference supposedly occurring on their platform and others:33.34.35.36. "No real matches using the info," says former Trust and Safety chief Yoel Roth in another case, noting some links were "clearly Russian," but another was a "house rental in South Carolina?"37. In another case, Roth concludes a series of Venezuelan pro-Maduro accounts are unrelated to Russia's Internet Research Agency, because they're too high-volume:38. The Venezuelans "were extremely high-volume tweeters... pretty uncharacteristic of a lot of the other IRA activity," Roth says.39. In a key email, news that the State Department was making a wobbly public assertion of Russian influence led an exec - the same one with the "OGA" past - to make a damning admission:40.41.42. "Other Government Agencies" ended up sharing intelligence through the FBI and FITF not just with Twitter, but with Yahoo!, Twitch, Clouldfare, LinkedIn, even Wikimedia:43/44:45/46:47. One intel report lists accounts tied to "Ukraine 'neo-Nazi' Propaganda.'" This includes assertions that Joe Biden helped orchestrate a coup in 2014 and "put his son on the board of Burisma."48. Another report asserts a list of accounts accusing the "Biden administration" of "corruption" in vaccine distribution are part of a Russian influence campaign:49. Often intelligence came in the form of brief reports, followed by long lists of accounts simply deemed to be pro-Maduro, pro-Cuba, pro-Russia, etc. This one batch had over 1000 accounts marked for digital execution:50. One report says a site "documenting purported rights abuses committed by Ukrainians" is directed by Russian agents:51/52:53. Often intel reports are just long lists of newspapers, tweets or YouTube videos guilty of "anti-Ukraine narratives":54. Sometimes - not always -Twitter and YouTube blocked the accounts. But now we know for sure what Roth meant by "the Bureau (and by extension the IC)."55/56: Cristina Laila began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is currently the Associate Editor.