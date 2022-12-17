Chicago school shooting
© Fox Chicago
Two people were killed and two others were wounded Friday in a shooting outside Benito Juárez Community Academy in Chicago.
The shooting occurred around 1:50 p.m. outside the Benito Juárez Community Academy on the city's lower west side as students were being dismissed for the day in staggered phases, the Chicago Police Department said.

"We are conducting a pretty aggressive investigation," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said.

One boy was dead when he was taken to Stroger Hospital and another boy died after being brought there in "traumatic arrest," Fox Chicago reported. Two other teens — a boy and a girl — were in less serious condition at the hospital, the news outlet said, citing officials.

Authorities have not disclosed what led to the shooting but said multiple rounds were fired. No suspects have been detained and information on the ages and genders of the victims were not immediately available, Brown told reporters.

He said it had not been determined if the victims were students at the school.

A sophomore who only gave his last name, Nava, told Fox Chicago that he had been waiting in front of the school for his father to pick him up when he heard shots down the block.

"It was crazy," Nava said outside the crime scene Friday evening. "I heard two shots and then everyone started running and went inside."

Chicago Public Schools gave an "all clear" for students at the school about an hour after the shooting.

