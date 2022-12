© Fox Chicago



Two people were killed and two more were injured Friday in a shooting outside a Chicago high school , police said.The shooting occurred around 1:50 p.m. outside the Benito Juárez Community Academy on the city's lower west side as students were being dismissed for the day in staggered phases, the Chicago Police Department said."We are conducting a pretty aggressive investigation," Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said., the news outlet said, citing officials.Authorities have not disclosed what led to the shooting but said multiple rounds were fired. Brown told reporters.A sophomore who only gave his last name, Nava, told Fox Chicago that he had been waiting in front of the school for his father to pick him up when he heard shots down the block."It was crazy," Nava said outside the crime scene Friday evening. "I heard two shots and then everyone started running and went inside."Fox News Digital has reached out to the school district