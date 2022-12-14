Of all the regime scribblers and scribes flooding the internet with glorified blog posts on the awfulness of Elon Musk's Twitter bid, a piece by Renée DiResta published in the Atlantic stands out from the rest — not because of its force of argument, but because of the largely forgotten scandal behind its author.
Like the now disgraced and jobless Nina Jankowicz, DiResta is a career-girl of the Disinformation Industry — a constellation of NATO and US State Department-funded NGOs and civil society groups that censor inconvenient truths, facts and narratives under the guise of protecting the public from so-called "disinformation." And like Nina Jankowicz, it turns out that DiResta's name is closely associated with one of the most explosive and aggressively covered-up influence operations of the century.
Like most well-trained operatives of the disinformation industry, Renée is smart enough to couch her defense of Twitter's censorship in layers of obfuscatory verbiage and heavily qualified lip service to the importance of free-expression. We should remember that even the Department of Homeland Security assured us in a hilarious "fact sheet" that its ill-fated Disinformation Governance Board is set up to defend free speech.
But anything more than a cursory look at Diresta's "concerned" reaction to Musk and his cadre of "free-speech absolutists" completely betrays her true agenda. Here she is scribbling away in the Atlantic (emphasis ours):
The idea of Twitter as the "global town square" was articulated by then-CEO Dick Costolo in 2013. He likened it to something from ancient Athens:Let's put aside DiResta's daft use of the passive voice for a moment and take a second to appreciate how radical this passage is. The author just lumped in terrorist propaganda — specifically, ISIS propaganda — with Covid skepticism and skepticism pertaining to election integrity. Given that this is the Regime's perspective, it is much easier to understand not only why something like the Disinformation Governance Board would exist in the first place, but why it would be housed within the Department of Homeland Security — one of the largest national security bureaucracies set up in the aftermath of 9/11 to protect the nation from terrorism.
Thousands of years ago in the Greek Agora, that's where you went to find out what was going on and talk about it, right? You came and talked about what was going on in your part of the village, and I came and talked about what was going on in mine, and the politician was there, and we listened to the issues of the day, and a musician was there and a preacher was there, et cetera, and it was multidirectional and it was unfiltered, and it was inside out, meaning the news was coming from the people it was happening to, not some observer.
The unintended consequences of the platform that Jack Dorsey and his co-founders built, however, came into rather stark relief as it grew; a variety of unfortunate things that happen when humans engage with humans happened. On Twitter, however, these problems reached unprecedented heights via unfettered virality and velocity. The Islamic State made a home on the platform; harassment mobs proliferated; state actors and conspiracy theorists alike recognized that Twitter was a remarkable venue for propagandizing, unmediated, to millions. Public opinion began to shift against the hands-off approach. Government regulators began to pay attention.
How could the company maximize freedom of expression while minimizing the unique harms that the new communication infrastructure had enabled? A content-moderation regime emerged. Over the next seven years, its rules and practices would evolve in response to new and novel challenges: taking down terrorist propaganda, minimizing bad information during a pandemic, handling a litany of rumors and lies about election theft.
[The Atlantic]
If Covid skeptics, election skeptics, and by extension nearly half of America can be lumped in with ISIS on the basis of their political beliefs, it makes sense that the national security bureaucracy would be turned inward in order to crush the ISIS-level national security threat of Americans who oppose vaccine mandates or, God forbid, don't think the 2020 election was fair. As we pointed out in earlier pieces, the Disinformation Industry is assigned to carry out the information warfare component of this domestic war on terror — to silence important speech on important matters central to democratic deliberation under the guise of "Defending Democracy against Disinformation."
Renée, in her piece, is desperate to protect the Regime and its disinformation commissars from the supposed ISIS-level threat of free-speech on Twitter. She goes on to attack Musk and his "free speech absolutists" and to reject the notion of a "digital public square" in its entirety (emphasis ours):
Since the advent of more active content moderation on Twitter and other online platforms, the prototypical public square has been retconned — particularly by Musk's supporters in the United States — into a haven for absolute free speech. This is not accurate. The real public square has always been moderated. Public-nuisance laws and noise ordinances have long placed restrictions on the time, place, and manner of expression protected by the First Amendment. Try to get a group of 100 ideological allies together to follow someone around a public park in the center of town shrieking at them, and see how that plays out.Of course this is incredibly disingenuous. Noise ordinances and "public nuisance laws" simply do not analogize to narrative-level censorship on Covid, election results, and other such issues on social media.
Tellingly, in an earlier (and less guarded) piece for the Atlantic, DiResta not only encourages narrative-level political censorship on social media, she also claims that there is no political bias to social media censorship practices. DiResta insists that since misinformation overwhelmingly comes from the political right, this gives the false appearance that social media companies are biased against the right when they censor misinformation. Read the following passage and behold the twisted logic of a modern day commissar (emphasis ours):
The distinct behavior of serial spreaders of misinformation should theoretically make them easy for Facebook or Twitter to identify. Platforms that place warning labels on false or misleading content could penalize accounts that repeatedly create it; after an account earned a certain number of strikes, the platform's algorithms could suspend it or limit users' ability to share its posts. But platforms also want to appear politically neutral. Inconveniently for them, our research found that although some election-related misinformation circulated on the left, the pattern of the same accounts repeatedly spreading false or misleading claims about voting, or about the legitimacy of the election itself, occurred almost exclusively among pro-Trump influencers, QAnon boosters, and other outlets on the right. We were not the only ones to observe this; researchers at Harvard described the former president and the right-wing media as driving a "disinformation campaign" around mail-in voter fraud during the 2020 election; the researchers' prior work had meticulously detailed a "propaganda feedback loop" within the closely linked right-wing media ecosystem.In this piece we see reference to the same narratives, election integrity and Covid skepticism, that DiResta previously lumped in with ISIS and terrorism, perpetrated by vaguely defined alleged malefactors like "QAnon boosters" (whatever that is) and, Heaven forfend, "pro-Trump influencers." DiResta backs up her shocking claim, that misinformation is essentially a right-wing problem, with a Harvard study. Without wasting too much of our time on it, we dug up the specific Harvard study DiResta references.
[The Atlantic]
Immediately we note that the Harvard study DiResta cites in support of her remarkable claim that misinformation is exclusively a right-wing problem is funded by George Soros' Open Society Institute, among other similar "philanthropic" organizations. Note the bottom footnote in the first page of the study, titled "Mail-In Voter Fraud: Anatomy of a Disinformation Campaign"
study being funded by George Soros, among other similar figures, there's a very important passage buried in the study that inadvertently exposes the entire ulterior purpose of the Disinformation Industry. Here's a transcript of the relevant passage:
Our results are based on analyzing over 55 thousand online media stories, five million tweets, and 75 thousand posts on public Facebook pages garnering millions of engagements. They are consistent with our findings about the American political media ecosystem from 2015-2018, published in Network Propaganda, in which we found that Fox News and Donald Trump's own campaign were far more influential in spreading false beliefs than Russian trolls or Facebook clickbait artists.Despite all the posturing about "Russia", we see that the fight against disinformation was never really about addressing an alleged threat of foreign influence. According to the Disinformation Industrial-Complex, Donald Trump is a bigger purveyor of "false beliefs" than Russia, and therefore, by implication, Trump and his supporters deserve to be identified, silenced, and destroyed in much the same way a foreign disinformation threat would be. It is perhaps not surprising then that DiResta would so cavalierly respond to Trump being banned from his main communications platform while a sitting President of the United States:
[Harvard]
Of course, DiResta's remark about Parler turned out to be insufficiently optimistic from the Disinformation censor's point of view. Parler went dark just days after Trump's Twitter ban after Amazon Web Services famously pulled the plug on them.
As we promised the reader in our introduction, the story of Renée DiResta is far more scandalous than a hypocritical disinformation operative calling for mass censorship. Readers will recall that Nina Jankowicz' name came up in a major leak as an associate of the Integrity Initiative, a NATO, US State Department, UK government-funded influence operation that secretly meddled in the political affairs of NATO Democracies. While we don't know whether DiResta was associated with the Integrity Initiative, she was involved in something equally if not more scandalous.
DiResta's Dark Alabama Secret
Before DiResta was complaining about the threat of Elon Musk's "free speech absolutism" in the pages of the Atlantic, she worked (among other things) as a research director for a cyber security firm called New Knowledge.
New Knowledge's purpose was to study the spread of disinformation, "malign narratives" and Russian influence operations. In her capacity as Research Director for New Knowledge, DiResta submitted written testimony to the US Senate drawing attention to the danger of such Russian disinformation and influence operations, including the alleged Russian "troll farm" Internet Research Agency — which every self-respecting disinformation operative knows to puff up as the most malign and consequential political influence operation in modern history.
But there is one very important secretive, malign influence operation that Renée DiResta failed to disclose to the Senate. This influence operation was conducted by her own employer, New Knowledge, to influence the outcome of the 2017 Alabama special Senate contest between populist Roy Moore and Doug Jones. The details of the influence operation are even more scandalous. In what even the head of New Knowledge described as a "false flag" operation, New Knowledge conducted a secret influence operation to make it look like populist candidate Roy Moore was the beneficiary of a secret Russian influence operation!
The New York Times of all places broke the story of this remarkable and now-forgotten scandal:
As Russia's online election machinations came to light last year, a group of Democratic tech experts decided to try out similarly deceptive tactics in the fiercely contested Alabama Senate race, according to people familiar with the effort and a report on its results.The Times obtained a statement from DiResta, who acknowledged her role in the influence operation in a heavily finessed fashion:
The secret project, carried out on Facebook and Twitter, was likely too small to have a significant effect on the race, in which the Democratic candidate it was designed to help, Doug Jones, edged out the Republican, Roy S. Moore. But it was a sign that American political operatives of both parties have paid close attention to the Russian methods, which some fear may come to taint elections in the United States.
One participant in the Alabama project, Jonathon Morgan, is the chief executive of New Knowledge, a small cyber security firm that wrote a scathing account of Russia's social media operations in the 2016 election that was released this week by the Senate Intelligence Committee.
An internal report on the Alabama effort, obtained by The New York Times, says explicitly that it "experimented with many of the tactics now understood to have influenced the 2016 elections."
The project's operators created a Facebook page on which they posed as conservative Alabamians, using it to try to divide Republicans and even to endorse a write-in candidate to draw votes from Mr. Moore. It involved a scheme to link the Moore campaign to thousands of Russian accounts that suddenly began following the Republican candidate on Twitter, a development that drew national media attention.
"We orchestrated an elaborate 'false flag' operation that planted the idea that the Moore campaign was amplified on social media by a Russian botnet," the report says.
Mr. Morgan said in an interview that the Russian botnet ruse "does not ring a bell," adding that others had worked on the effort and had written the report. He said he saw the project as "a small experiment" designed to explore how certain online tactics worked, not to affect the election.
Mr. Morgan said he could not account for the claims in the report that the project sought to "enrage and energize Democrats" and "depress turnout" among Republicans, partly by emphasizing accusations that Mr. Moore had pursued teenage girls when he was a prosecutor in his 30s.
"The research project was intended to help us understand how these kind of campaigns operated," said Mr. Morgan. "We thought it was useful to work in the context of a real election but design it to have almost no impact."
[New York Times]
Mr. Morgan reached out at the time to Renée DiResta, who would later join New Knowledge and was lead author of the report on Russian social media operations released this week.So let's get this straight: Renée DiResta, who makes a living "researching" so-called Russian disinformation and influence operations, and who testified before the Senate regarding such, was caught red-handed acting as an advisor, if not participant, to an influence operation designed to discredit an American politician by planting false stories that he's a beneficiary of a Russian influence operation! Rather than bow her head in shame and find a new career (perhaps joining disgraced Nina Jankowicz's wizard rock band), DiResta shrugs it off and goes on to work in a senior role for the company most closely associated with the influence operation in which she played a part.
"I know there were people who believed the Democrats needed to fight fire with fire," Ms. DiResta said, adding that she disagreed. "It was absolutely chatter going around the party."
But she said Mr. Morgan simply asked her for suggestions of online tactics worth testing. "My understanding was that they were going to investigate to what extent they could grow audiences for Facebook pages using sensational news," she said.
What's still more remarkable is the attempt of not only New Knowledge's executive director, but the New York Times itself to minimize this scandal on account of the allegedly "minimal" impact it had on the Alabama Senate election (emphasis ours):
"The research project was intended to help us understand how these kind of campaigns operated," said Mr. Morgan. "We thought it was useful to work in the context of a real election but design it to have almost no impact."Interesting argument. About that infamous Internet Research Agency "Russian troll farm" that was the basis of the entire Mueller report and the entire Democrat party and regime media howling non-stop about Russia — it spent a grand total of $46k on Facebook ads in the 2016 election.
The project had a budget of just $100,000, in a race that cost approximately $51 million, including the primaries, according to Federal Election Commission records.
Remarkably, this means that the disinformation group Renée DiResta worked for spent more money on its false flag operation, which involved falsely framing a US senate candidate as a beneficiary of Russian influence operation, than the original Russian troll farm which is the basis for the whole Disinformation Industry scam in the first place!
The exposure of the Alabama influence operation was so egregious that more careful operatives in the Disinformation Industry took notice and began to do damage control.
Two leading figures in the Disinformation Industry directly attacked and condemned the Alabama "false flag" influence operation in which DiResta participated.
In a panel discussion titled "Disinformation in Social Media as a Threat to Democratic Institutions", Disinformation Industry operative Alina Polyakova brought attention to the Alabama operation as an example of "Russian-style disinformation tactics" being used domestically by US operatives and organizations:
Partial transcript:
This firm, which was actually given a contract by Senate Intelligent Committee to write a major report on IRA (the Russian troll farm)... actually used the same techniques that the Russians used to try to shift the elections in the special senatorial elections in Alabama last year. What they did is they set up fake Russian accounts, fake Russian trolls, fake Russian bots, to make it seem like the Russians were supporting the Republican candidate (Roy Moore)...Renée DiResta's Alabama "false flag" was so embarrassing to the Disinformation Industry that Alina Polyakova's colleague, Ambassador Daniel Fried (also a high-level operative of the Disinformation Industry), felt compelled to pile on the condemnation still more forcefully:
Partial transcript:
That awful example of an American group creating a false example of Russian disinformation campaign in the Alabama election reminds me, should remind us all... the temptation of evil is in front of every person.Ambassador Daniel Fried and his colleague Alina Polyakova are as high ranked as it gets within the Disinformation Industry hierarchy. Dan Fried is also a former senior level official in the State Department as Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian affairs. According to his bio at the Atlantic Council (the NATO, US State Department-funded NGO where he is now a Distinguished Fellow), Fried was both a major figure in crafting the policy of NATO expansion and a key architect of US sanctions policy against Russia.
...
I hope that this example has become so scandalous and discredited that no one dares do it again.
The fact that one of the architects of both NATO expansion and our sanctions policy toward Russia should also be one of the key players in pushing Social Media companies to address the threat of "disinformation" is a remarkable fact in its own right. Leaving that aside, for now, one would think that such strong condemnation of DiResta's Alabama operation from such a high-level player in the Disinformation Industry would have some consequences for DiResta.
In fact, the opposite is the case. Being a disinformation operative evidently means never having to say you're sorry.
Despite Ambassador Dan Fried's performative condemnation of DiResta's Alabama operation, he saw fit to approvingly cite her as an authority in his 2020 publication (co-authored with Alina Polakova) "Democratic Offense Against Disinformation."
Perhaps even more remarkable is the fact that DiResta's work is cited in an official Department of Homeland Security memo on "combatting targeted disinformation campaigns."
reported, Nina Jankowicz, the one-time nominee to be the head of the DHS' ill-fated Disinformation Governance Board, appeared in a major leak of internal documents belonging to the Integrity Initiative, a NATO and US State Department-funded group that conducted covert campaigns on Twitter to meddle in the political affairs of NATO Democracies.
Incidentally, the Integrity Initiative leaks included a list of NGOs and media outlets deemed to be friendly to its operations. One of the organizations deemed to be friendly to and in close collaboration with the Integrity Initiative is a group called the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA).
Perhaps this is why Alina Polyakova and her colleague and co-author Ambassador Dan Fried are comfortable citing DiResta's work in their aforementioned "Democratic Offense Against Disinformation" report.
In fact, CEPA co-sponsored that very same report:
members of the Integrity Initiative's UK "inner cluster."
Since her role in the Alabama influence op was exposed, Renée DiResta has enjoyed far more accolades than simply being favorably cited by the DHS and fellow Disinformation operatives. Renée DiResta has moved from being lead researcher of New Knowledge (the group involved in the Alabama op) to being research director at Stanford's Internet Research Laboratory.
A full treatment of the Stanford Internet Research Laboratory would extend beyond the scope of this already rather lengthy report. Suffice it to say that in addition to NGOs such as CEPA and Atlantic Council's DFR Lab, many major universities now host similar think tanks to engage in "Disinformation" research — and of course it's all the same scam of using "disinformation" as a pretext to censor and control perfectly legitimate First Amendment-protected speech online. Harvard has the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society, as well as the Shorenstein Center for Media, Politics, and Public Policy, while Stanford has the Internet Research Laboratory, where Renée DiResta now works as research director (emphasis ours):
Renée DiResta and Alex Stamos lead research on social media disinformation at the Stanford Internet Observatory. Their current project, The Election Integrity Partnership is a coalition of research entities focused on supporting real-time information exchange between the research community, election officials, government agencies, civil society organizations and social media platforms. Together they aim to detect and mitigate the impact of attempts to prevent or deter people from voting or to delegitimize election results. Stamos, previously the Chief Security Officer at Facebook, is the director of the Observatory, while DiResta serves as research manager.In an all-too typical example of failing up, Renée DiResta goes from being caught red-handed as involved in a disinformation operation that meddled in a United States Senate election by falsely framing the candidate as a favorite of Russian bots, to overseeing an "Election Integrity Partnership" under the auspices of Stanford University.
In 2021, the Election Integrity Partnership released its final report on the 2020 election, titled "The Long Fuse: Misinformation and the 2020 Election":
listed in the Integrity Initiative leak as a friendly org, and was run at the time by Ben Nimmo, who also appeared in the Integrity Initiative leaks as a member of the UK inner cluster. Revolver News has also reported that Nimmo once beclowned himself by accusing a particular internet user of being a Russian troll, when the bot in question turned out to be an elderly British gentleman. Nimmo engaged in this particular piece of false identification while working as Director of Investigations for none other than Graphika, another sponsor of the Election Integrity Partnership's report listed above.
And so we have a report on 2020 misinformation conducted by an election integrity partnership that is run by a woman who was caught red-handed in an influence op meddling in Alabama, and that's sponsored by two organizations that are implicated in the Integrity Initiative leaks, and associated with an Integrity Initiative cluster member who falsely identified an elderly UK man as a Russian troll. And we're just getting started! Rather than cover the report in its entirety, we will conclude by drawing attention to one particular part of the report that just so happens to deal with Revolver News.
In the months leading up to the 2020 election, Revolver News distinguished itself with a series of reports on so-called "Color Revolutions," pointing out that many national security professionals who conducted color revolution regime change operations overseas were using the very same tactics domestically in order to derail Donald Trump's presidency.
Revolver's Color Revolution series generated tremendous backlash from the Regime and its various apparatchiks, but disinformation operatives were especially aggrieved. In fact, there is a very tight overlap between the disinformation operatives of the national security state and color revolution operatives, the nature of which must be left to be explored in a later piece.
Nina Jankowicz engaged in an astonishingly dim witted attempt to debunk Revolver News' color revolution reporting.
As did Renée DiResta (skip to 6:18):
While DiResta is too coy to mention Revolver News directly in the link above, the Stanford University Election Integrity Partnership report that DiResta co-authored mentioned Revolver News and Revolver News's very own Darren Beattie extensively:
It is just a shame that for all the time and money spent tracking the evolution of the Color Revolution narrative, they didn't seem to bother to address our reporting on its merits. The Revolver News pieces on Color Revolution are incredibly detailed, extensively argued, and well-documented — and there isn't even an attempt by the Election Integrity Partnership to address the substance. Instead, we merely hear that "Color Revolution" is a term that Russians and Chinese sometimes use, and therefore this is clearly an effort of disinformation on the part of conspiracy theorists to discredit the totally legitimate election results of 2020 in advance.
If we scratch just a little beneath the surface, however, we find a major conflict of interest that is even more discrediting to the Election Integrity Partnership's Color Revolution coverage. The following is from the Stanford Internet Observatory's two year celebration (The Stanford Internet Observatory, remember, conducted the Election Integrity Partnership study). Note the mention of a certain Michael McFaul as a "faculty lead" (emphasis ours):
Two years ago, we launched the Stanford Internet Observatory as a cross-disciplinary laboratory for the study of abuse in current information technologies, with a focus on the misuse of social media. The Observatory was created to learn about these abuses in real time and to translate our research discoveries into education for the next generation of engineers and entrepreneurs and into policy innovations for the public good. The term "Observatory" was not an accident: for centuries, physicists and astronomers have coordinated resources to build the massive technological infrastructure necessary to research the universe. The internet is similarly an ecosystem constantly in flux as new apps, emerging technologies, and new communities of users transform the space; researchers need innovative capabilities to research this new information frontier.In a follow-up piece, we could have a field day addressing the other "generous supporters" of this project such as the Omidyar Network, Newmark Philanthropies, etc. For our Color Revolution point, however, the fact that Mike McFaul is a "faculty lead" to the organization running Renée DiResta's "Election Integrity" study is particularly outrageous.
When we launched, we knew our work would be important because of the extent to which online activity increasingly shapes public perception of our society's most important issues. We did not anticipate some of the specific forms this activity would take. The global pandemic moved human interaction from substantively online to near-completely online. As our team adapted to working from home, the spread of online information intensified: an organized marketing campaign to launch the conspiratorial "Plandemic" video; manipulation of livestreams to push fear during Black Lives Matter protests; global superpowers using health diplomacy as concerted soft power moves in the global south; and the 2020 US election, culminating in the unprecedented — although perhaps not unanticipated — Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021.
We would like to extend our gratitude to our faculty leads Nate Persily and Dan Boneh at the Stanford Cyber Policy Center; Michael McFaul, the director of the Freeman Spogli Institute; and our generous supporters including Craig Newmark Philanthropies, the Omidyar Network, the Charles Koch Foundation and Felicis Ventures.
[Stanford Internet Observatory Cyber Policy Center]
Indeed, McFaul himself is directly implicated in Revolver News' Color Revolution coverage. McFaul served as US Ambassador to Russia during the famous Euromaidan revolution in Ukraine — an event which even the very sympathetic Huffington Post discusses in the context of the Color Revolution framework.
Revolver reported on McFaul in our Color Revolution series as follows:
In this vein we ought to note that the term "democratic backsliding," as seen in the subtitle of Norm Eisen's book, and its opposite "democratic breakthrough" are also terms of art in the Color Revolution lexicon. We leave the full exploration of how the term "democratic" is used deceptively in the Color Revolution context (and in names of decidedly anti-democratic/populist institutions) as an exercise to the interested reader. Michael McFaul, another Color Revolution expert and key anti-Trump operative somewhat gives the game away in the following tweet in which the term "democratic breakthrough" makes an appearance as a better sounding alternative to "Color Revolution."As is now evident, McFaul was no minor subject in Revolver News' Color Revolution series which argued that key color revolution professionals were taking an active role and using many of the same tactics in the effort to destroy Donald Trump's presidency. What a remarkable conflict of interest then for Renée DiResta's Election Integrity Partnership to not even mention in its report, which refuses to address the substance of Revolver's reporting, that one of its own lead faculty advisors was a main subject of that very reporting!
Most likely as a response to Revolver News' first Color Revolution article on State Department official George Kent, former Ambassador McFaul issued the following tweet as a matter of damage control:
What on earth then might Color Revolution expert and Obama's former ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul, who has been a key player agitating for President Trump's impeachment, mean by "democratic breakthrough?"
Being a rather simple man from a simple background, McFaul perhaps gave too much of this answer away in the following explanation (now deleted).
written a book on Color Revolutions (more on that later).
We have far from exhausted the mendacity of Renée DiResta and her fraudulent career, let alone the scandals, lies, crimes, and hypocrisies of the Disinformation Industry generally. Between this report and our earlier report on Nina Jankowicz and the Integrity Initiative, it should be abundantly clear that the "disinformation" scam is actually about silencing and controlling domestic speech under the false pretense of protecting Americans against influence operations. The Disinformation Industry is itself an influence operation against the American people, and represents the information warfare component of the national security apparatus' broader domestic war on terror.
As we have seen in this report, a tour through DiResta's scandalous career is not only a confirmation of the scam of "fighting disinformation", but also a tour through the various institutions and organizations that comprise the ecology of the Disinformation Industry. In order to expose and eliminate the Disinformation Industry, we must not not only understand the industry for the scam that it is, we must also understand the ecology and structure of the Disinformation Industry in full. We've only just begun to bring this explosive information to the public. Stay tuned for much more, very soon.
