Talking about the deep state and things like that which is a thread among conspiracy communities here in the United States, that there is this secret cabal here in Washington working to undermine the American people couldn't be further from the truth, as someone who works with and around these public servants every day.

The leak in question exposed the "Integrity Initiative," a dark government-funded NGO that appears to have engaged in political meddling and covert influence operations in Western countries under the guise of fighting "disinformation."

the entire hornets' nest of NGOs, journalists, and "national security" bureaucrats work secretly and in concert to wage psychological warfare against citizens of the West.

The network of networks:



The Integrity Initiative was set up in autumn 2015 by the Institute for Statecraft in cooperation with the Free University of Brussels (VUB) to bring to the attention of politicians, policy-makers, opinion leaders and other interested parties the threat posed by Russia to democratic institutions in the United Kingdom, across Europe and North America



The Integrity Initiative Aims to unite people who understand the threat, in order to provide a coordinated Western response to Russian disinformation and other elements of hybrid warfare.



The nature of this response needs to render counter productive the Russian tactic of dividing countries internally and from one another. This will be the case if each Russian information and influence attack provokes the country targeted into sharing analysis of the attack with other countries in the network on a governmental basis, thereby increasing collaboration and Alliance cohesion. NATO's political Committee can play an important role here.



An effective network is best achieved by forming in each European country a cluster of well-informed people from the political, military, academic, journalistic and think-tank spheres, who will track and analyze examples of disinformation in their country and inform decision-makers and other interested parties about what is happening.

Nina Jankowicz's name appears in a 2018 leak as a member of the "inner core" of the Integrity Initiative's U.K. Cluster

specifically in the sub-group dedicated to Russia.

Nina Jankowicz repeatedly amplified the U.S. intelligence community's discredited claim that the Hunter Biden laptop was a Russian disinformation operation:

Midday: (II) Integrity Initiative Spanish cluster hear that a well known pro-Kremlin voice Pedro Baños is to be appointed as Director of the National Security Department, which works closely with the Spanish PMs office (La Moncloa) and is very influential in shaping policy



14:00: Spanish cluster leader alerts other cluster members and prepares a dossier to inform the main Spanish media. The cluster starts a campaign on Twitter to try to prevent the appointment.



15:45: Spanish cluster leader alerts Integrity Initiative UK Team which activates the Integrity Initiative network to generate international support for the Twitter campaign



UK team creates a WhatsApp group to coordinate the Twitter response, get contacts on Twitter to spread awareness and get people retweeting the material. Publishes opinion piece by Nico de Pedro on StopFake's Spanish website, which was also retweeted by key influencers.



Cluster send material to El Pais and El Mundo to publish and alert contacts at UK and French Embassies.



Outcome



By 19:45 Spanish Cluster assesses that the campaign has generated significant noise on Twitter. Contacts in the Socialist Party confirm that the PM has received the message. Some Spanish diplomats also express concerns

the Integrity Initiative's clusters operated in the shadows to interfere with yet another political event in Spain.

Integrity Spain



Our first cluster, set up in January 2017, is headed by an academic currently at CIDOB, a Barcelona-based think tank. The inaugural seminar was co-sponsored by HQ NATO and addressed Russian malign influence in Eastern Europe and North Africa. A second inaugural session was held soon thereafter at the ECFR think tank in Madrid to ensure a balanced national coverage. This clusters draws it participants from academia, the media, civil servants and military and several political parties. Its main means of influence is through academic papers and especially through articles, written by independent journalists in newspapers like El Pais, based on material provided anonymously by the cluster. This cluster produced a major study on Russian influence in the Catalan referendum process which was circulated privately to key influencers in Spain, including the PM's office, and throughout Europe on the Integrity Initiative network.



First, we note the sinister irony that the NATO-funded Integrity Initiative, whose ostensible purpose is to "Defend Democracy Against Disinformation," was caught red-handed conducting a secretive influence operation to meddle in the internal politics of Spain, a democratic NATO member.

the Integrity Initiative also received funds directly from NATO, aka the U.S. taxpayer, in addition to funds from the United States State Department.

Big Tech and the security state, the Institute did receive a small chunk of money from Facebook, as the above document shows.

Facebook funded the Integrity Initiative is the fact that the name Ben Nimmo appears as an apparent member of the Integrity Initiative's UK Cluster, right there with Nina Jankowicz (see Ben's name the third from the top in the UK Inner Core Russia cluster).

" You know what that means: Nimmo and DFR have become notorious for accusing all sorts of journalists and

even random civilians

of being "Russian bots."

Ben Nimmo now works at Facebook and helps to lead Facebook's global threat intelligence strategy against influence operations, you'd be correct.

Integrity Italy



The newly-formed Italian cluster is headed by an Italian professor who is also linked to the Italian Atlantic Committee. He and his colleagues have recently produced a study on Russian influence in and around the recent elections in Italy and are currently working on a study to explain the vulnerability of Italy to Russian influence. The main means of dissemination of information is through individuals in academic positions and through a series of Atlantic clubs - International affairs discussion groups in several cities across Italy. The sensitivities of the political situation in Italy, and the extent of Russian influence in political parties, means that the cluster must develop cautiously, feeling its way and seeking the best means of having a positive impact.



Integrity Greece



Greece is an especially sensitive country in which to operate, given its current political and economic challenges.



The Athens group is comprised of journalists who operate very discreetly and whose main means of dissemination is articles and a website.



Armenia



Following the popular, quiet "revolution" in Armenia, we are exploring how we might safely establish an Integrity Armenia. One of the Institute's Associates who is of Armenian origin is acting as informal adviser to the new PM, MFA and NSA. He is investigating the possibilities, including a journalist friend as a likely cluster leader. The delicate political situation requires that this be done with the utmost caution.



Czech Republic



As the Czech Republic is well served by the European Values think tank, we have not so far seen the need to establish a cluster there, but have found it more cost-effective to link with this organisation and support its activities. However, given the recent political trajectory of Czech politics, it may become necessary to review this decision in due course.

Before founding the Institute for Statecraft, Chris Donnelly spent 12 years as an advisor to four consecutive NATO secretary generals. In a

private

memo, written for members of the British foreign office and leaked along with other Integrity Initiative materials, Donnelly describes how in a post-Brexit world the British government might consider privatizing its influence efforts.

As surprising as it may sound, digital surveillance and speech control in the United States already show many similarities to what one finds in authoritarian states such as China. Constitutional and cultural differences mean that the private sector, rather than the federal and state governments, currently takes the lead in these practices, which further values and address threats different from those in China. But the trend toward greater surveillance and speech control here, and toward the growing involvement of government, is undeniable and likely inexorable.



If Americans want to fight back against censorship and the broader domestic war on terror conducted by their own state security apparatus, it is imperative to understand this Disinformation Industry in full. Strap in — we're just getting started.