Nina Jankowicz, the director of US President Joe Biden's newly created Disinformation Governance Board, has called for verified Twitter users to be given the power to edit other people's tweets. Jankowicz has a blue check on the platform herself.

She made her comments in a viral video that surfaced online on Tuesday. After lamenting that many verified Twitter users don't deserve to have blue-check status because they aren't trustworthy, she said, "So verified people can essentially start to edit Twitter the same sort of way that Wikipedia is so they can add context to certain tweets."

For example, Jankowicz argued, if former President Donald Trump weren't banned from Twitter and posted a message claiming that there was voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, a verified user could add context, such as information from lawsuits concerning the issue or comments by a state election official. Giving verified users such power would provide "context so that people have a fuller picture rather than just an individual claim on a tweet."

Jankowicz's comments appeared to have been made on a video conference call. The other participants weren't identified in the clip that was posted online. At least two of those on the call were wearing masks, despite the meeting being held through a Zoom call, rather than in person.

Plans for the new Disinformation Governance Board were first revealed publicly late last month by US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas - two days after billionaire Elon Musk reached an agreement to buy Twitter and vowed to restore freedom of speech on the platform.