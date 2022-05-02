Society's Child
The new head of the ministry of truth has a long history of spreading misinformation
the307.substack.com
Sat, 30 Apr 2022 00:00 UTC
Joe Biden has recently created a Disinformation Governance Board as part of the right-wing department of homeland security. To head this board Biden chose Nina Jankowicz a woman with a long history of spreading disinformation and attacking journalists critical of American empire.
Some Background on Nina Jankowicz
In the independent outlet Mulitpolarista, journalist Ben Norton wrote an in-depth expose of Jankowicz's background. According to Norton's investigation, Jankowicz started her career working for the National Democratic Institute, an extension of the C.I.A cutout the National Endowment for democracy. When working there, Jankowicz worked on "democracy assistance programs" in Russia and Belarus. These were most likely regime change operations given the fact that the National Endowment for Democracy and its offshoots have been caught attempting regime change in Venezuela, Nicaragua, and elsewhere. Ben Norton reported that after working for the NDI Jankwicz advised Ukraine's right-wing post-Maidan government and later worked for the U.S. government-backed think tank Wilson Centre.
Jankowicz herself spread misinformation
One of the biggest dangers of Nina Jankowcz being in charge of controlling "disinformation" is that she herself is guilty of spreading disinformation in support of the U.S. government narrative.
In 2018 Jankowicz shared an article that claimed Assad was responsible for a chemical attack in Douma. This claim has since been debunked by whistleblowers within the chemical weapons watchdog the OPCW who found evidence that the chemical attack was staged. The article shared by Jankowicz was from the New York Times in partnership with the outlet Bellingcat which has many shady connections to the U.S. and U.K. states and often spreads false information.
Jankowiz also pushed the absurd Russiagate conspiracy theory. In 2020 she implied Trump was a Russian puppet bringing up his rhetoric over bringing Russia into the G7 and removing sanctions on Russia.
What Jankowicz failed to mention was that when it comes to Trump's actual policy he was an extreme Russia hawk. Donald Trump sent lethal arms to Ukraine, sanctioned Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline, pulled out of the INF treaty, bombed Assad's forces in Syria, and backed a coup in Venezuela.
Jankowicz pushed the most dangerous version of the Russiagate conspiracy theory that pressured Trump to be more hawkish to prove he was not a Russian agent. For example, in 2019 she claimed if Trump did not overthrow Venezuela's democratically elected government he was a Putin puppet.
Jankowicz also pushed the since disproven Afghanistan bounty story on her twitter.
Jankowicz has also pushed the lie from former intelligence spooks that the content found on Hunter Biden's laptop was "Russian disinformation".
Since then Politico, Washington Post, and The New York Times have confirmed the contents of the laptop.
Jankowicz has denied the well-documented fact that the 2016 primary was rigged against Bernie Sanders something even Elizabeth Warren and Donna Brazile have admitted.
Jankowicz's attacks on anti-imperalist journalists
Independent journalist Primo Radical documented Nina Jankowicz's many attacks on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is currently being prosecuted for his journalism that exposed U.S. war crimes. In an interview, she claimed Assange "endangers our national security" and that WikiLeaks and Snowden "endangered lives" and "have been used by Russian intelligence". These claims are blatantly false. In 2013, the Pentagon admitted WikiLeaks had never gotten people killed and Yahoo news reported that the C.I.A. could not find any connection between Russia and WikiLeaks. Jankowicz called WikiLeaks "scum" while quote tweeting a misleading article about WikiLeak's contacts with Donald Trump, Jr.
She also promoted a conspiracy theory claiming that WikiLeaks is a "cog in a much larger operation".
Jankowicz has attacked anti-imperialist journalists by name and implied they should be censored. On Twitter, she smeared award-winning anti-war journalist Aaron Mate as a "Russian disinfo op". She claimed anti-imperialist outlet the Grayzone was a source of "damaging disinformation" because they report on U.S. meddling around the world.
She has also blamed Glenn Greenwald for "harassment" because of his criticism of Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz.
The fact that Biden created a ministry of truth is dangerous enough, but it being headed by a person who has spread non stop lies and smears independent journalists is cause for major concern.
Comment: See also: