"With one-party Democrat rule in Washington, they've weaponized their unchecked power, waged a war against American-made energy production, and forced Green New Deal policies on the American people,"

The top-ranking Republican on the US House Oversight and Reform Committee has announced an investigation into whether President Joe Biden forged a secret agreement with Saudi Arabia to help Democrats in November's midterm elections by driving down oil prices.The congressman cited an October New York Times report that detailed Biden's efforts to persuade the Saudis to lead OPEC in accelerating and expanding increases to oil production. Biden announced his controversial visit to Saudi Arabia in June, breaking his campaign promise to shun the desert kingdom, on the same day that OPEC reported accelerated output increases, in compliance with the first part of the US-Saudi agreement.As it turned out, Republicans won a majority of House seats in the elections,Comer said. He added, "With the power of the gavel, we will hold the Biden administration responsible for recklessly attacking a critical industry that provides the American people affordable energy and good-paying job opportunities."White House national security spokesman John Kirby admitted that the administration asked Saudi Arabia in October to delay the production cut by a month, which would push it past the election. Biden responded to the OPEC decision by accusing Saudi Arabia of siding with Russia in the Ukraine conflict and warned of retribution, saying, "There will be consequences."