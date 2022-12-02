© Petras Malukas/AFP



"The main factor used to be deterrence, the demonstration that they were here and could increase our forces at any time. And now the situation has changed: those units are being deployed so that they can fight immediately. It's a seamless ... transition from one mode to another.



"At least until 2025, we will have rotating US units that will carry out military training and serve as a factor of deterrence, but also will be ready to carry out defensive actions together with us and other allies."

Lithuanian Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Valdemaras Rupsys has said. The country shares a border with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic Sea, as well as with Belarus and Latvia.Rupsys told radio LRT on Friday:The chief of defense said on Wednesday that he had beenBattalion-sized US units with around 500 troops, Abrams tanks and Bradley armored vehicles have been stationed on a rotation basis in the eastern Lithuanian city of Pabrade since 2019. NATO also maintains a German-led multinational unit in the country.The US-led bloc announced the enhancement of its military capabilities in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which began in February.Moscow has repeatedly stated that it considers NATO troops near its borders a national security threat. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday that