Earlier this week, Reuters quoted senior officials in Ankara as saying that the Turkish army had completed preparations for a ground incursion in Syria."It won't take long for the operation to begin," one of the agency's sources was quoted as saying in the article. "It depends only on the president giving the word."Strictly speaking, news of Türkiye's potential offensive is a bit delayed. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced plans for it back in May, when it was supposed to start any day, but never did.(the probability of this is certainly low, but in 2022 such scenarios are not impossible.)The Turks even managed to carry out an air operation against the Kurds in Syria - the reason for this was a terrorist attack in Istanbul, which Türkiye blamed on the Kurdistan Workers' Party (KWP). After the tragedy, Turkish authorities looked a bit like a shipwreck in a storm: they indirectly blamed not only the KWP for what had happened. Damascus and - remarkably - Washington were also dragged in into the frame.The forthcoming "ground operation" in northern Syria will be nothing new for Turkish troops - Ankara conducts them regularly, declaring the successful completion of its goals each time,Nevertheless, there are many reasons for postponing such an event.The Turkish president's statements in this regard are very revealing:"There is no room for hard feelings in politics," Erdogan explained.Formally, of course, any operation would be a violation of Syrian sovereignty but, Assad's forces have little control over the territories in question.These arguments are unlikely to calm the fervor of the Sultan - the fact is that the military campaign in this case is a prologue to his re-election campaign.Erdogan is therefore forced to compensate for the lack of bread by looking to capitalize on pride in his country.But even here he tries to be careful, only gently tugging at America's beard. Take, for example, the epic tale of Sweden and Finland's bid to join NATO.Here it is important to note the context: Stockholm recently gained a new government, and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson commenting in parliament on the bombing of Kurdish formations in Syria, stated that "Türkiye has the right to self-defense." He also touched upon another important issue, which Ankara considers crucial for accepting new members into the US-led military bloc: Kristersson stressed that Sweden should not be a safe haven for terrorist organizations. Apparently, he was referring to KWP supporters, whose extradition is demanded by Ankara. His predecessor, Magdalena Andersson, was far less accommodating on this issue.Of course, time is on Erdogan's side here, which explains the message to Scandinavian politicians from his Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who said that Sweden and Finland still have hurdles to jump before joining NATO.The Turkish president is very good at bargaining, and even when conducting actions that run counter to the interests of his partners - both the US and Russia - he skillfully uses attractive concessions to smooth things over.And of course, an independent, and at least relatively stable Türkiye is a far better option for Russia than one obedient to Washington.