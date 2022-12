On Wednesday, CTV News journalist Glen McGregor came across an Under Armour hoodie so triggering that he felt the need to post a picture of it on Twitter for all to see."At the Under Armour store at the Tanger outlet mall in Kanata," McGregor wrote.Before long, Twitter users descended upon his tweet and the mocking commenced."Are you going to be okay?" Angelo Isidorou asked."This is hate speech. Literally shaking," Libs of Tiktok quipped. "Did you survive?"Another user replied with a picture of a similar t-shirt, adding a content warning flagging it as "sensitive content."Since 2011, Under Armour has received $22 million dollars in donations via purchases, with $7.2 million coming in 2021 alone.While the program has continued in the United States, the Canadian collection has been discontinued, hence why the hoodie appeared at the outlet shop.McGregor was on the ground in Ottawa for most of the Freedom Convoy protests, and has continued to report on the aftermath in the months since. Throughout his reporting, McGregor showed little animosity towards protesters, and agreed that Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act was "a really unusual step." He did, however, refer to the events as an "occupation."The Post Millennial has reached out to McGregor for comment.