"As of today, all crowdfunding platforms... must register with FinTrac [Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada], and they must report large and suspicious transactions to FinTrac."

"This is about following the money. We are today serving notice; if your truck is being used in these illegal blockades, your corporate accounts will be frozen. The insurance on your vehicle will be suspended. Send your semi-trailers home."

CBC and CTV News journalists have reportedly been contacting people who donated to the truckers' freedom convoy in an attempt to "understand why they support this."CTV News reporter Graham Richardson said on Tuesday that he has spent the last two days calling people "who have donated to the trucker convoy," including a former MP, business owners, health care professionals, and a property developer.According to Ezra Levant of Rebel News:Crypto currencies will also fall under this scope.Freeland also said thatThis will allow banks to freeze or suspend accounts without a court order.