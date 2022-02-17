CTV News reporter Graham Richardson said on Tuesday that he has spent the last two days calling people "who have donated to the trucker convoy," including a former MP, business owners, health care professionals, and a property developer.
He likely has the information because of a cyberattack that was executed on crowdfunding site GiveSendGo, that left the site shut down for a number of days, and made a list of donors publicly available.
According to Ezra Levant of Rebel News:
Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that they would broaden the scope of anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist tools, to include crowdfunding platforms. Crypto currencies will also fall under this scope.
"As of today, all crowdfunding platforms... must register with FinTrac [Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada], and they must report large and suspicious transactions to FinTrac."They will also authorize seize [sic cease] providing financial services where the institution suspects that "an account is being used to further the illegal blockades and occupations."
Freeland also said that Canadian financial institutions will review their relationships with "Anyone involved in the illegal blockades," and to report to the RCMP or CSIS. This will allow banks to freeze or suspend accounts without a court order.
"This is about following the money. We are today serving notice; if your truck is being used in these illegal blockades, your corporate accounts will be frozen. The insurance on your vehicle will be suspended. Send your semi-trailers home."
Comment: Freeland is responding in the nastiest way possible: Financial blackmail and confiscation.