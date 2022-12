The Hungarian leader of the organization, Dávid Korányi, previously admitted that the Hungarian election inspired the establishment of the organization, and in relation to their operation, he emphasized that "we are trying to strengthen democratic forces in the elections of battleground states, including Hungary." In other words, in March, the AFD was defined by its executive as an organization specifically focused on elections.

© Screenshot from the declassified documents.

"A lot of what we do today was done covertly 25 years ago by the CIA"

In 2014, the management of NED assessed that the Hungarian domestic political situation had become so worrying that an intensive thinking process began about resuming their activities in Hungary. If organization decides to re-appear in Hungary, does not wish to open an office in Hungary, rather, it is looking for Hungarian partners through whom it can implement its goals.

© Screenshot from Action for Democracy’s website.

Very few people outside Hungary speak Hungarian, so practically all of the day-to-day news from that country passes us by. But an interesting scandal has been developing there over the last few months, which arguably merits wider attention.As you may remember, Hungary held an election earlier this year, which was won decisively by Viktor Orbán's Fidez Party. Their main opposition was the Everybody's Hungary Movement, led by Péter Márki-Zay.Several organisations criticised the elections on the grounds that the incumbent, Viktor Orbán, used elements of the state apparatus to promote his own party. For example, the OSCE described the elections as "well-run" and "competitive", while noting that they were "marred by the pervasive overlapping of government and ruling coalition's messaging".However, the scandal to which I referred actually concerns the opposition.When pressed for comment, Action for Democracy told Hungarian media they did not give any campaign funding, and only supported the opposition movement "as a civic organisation". Yet critics were not persuaded by this defence. As one noted On the other hand, the opposition movement explicitly describes itself as a "movement", rather than a political party, so the relevant prohibition against foreign funding may not apply. In any case, an investigation was launched owing to the apparent irregularities.Although the declassified documents comprise only part of the investigators' report , they hint at the possibility of U.S. government involvement. Included among them is the following diagram, indicating the various individuals and organisations that are linked to Action for Democracy:It's therefore unclear whether the National Endowment for Democracy was involved in funding the opposition movement, or whether any claims to the effect are mere speculation.Based on the make-up of its advisory council, and the list of five countries on which it claims to focus, one could be forgiven for thinkingWhether Action for Democracy has any goals beyond the ideological remains to be seen. According to this Hungarian documentary, which has an obvious pro-Fidez slant, t(such as U.S. LNG companies). However, the evidence provided is weak.This scandal may fizzle out into nothing: an anti-conservative organisation in one country donated money to an anti-conservative organisation in another, and did so through the proper legal channels.