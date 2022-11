© Getty Images



"The January 6 cases are going to be used to build a doctrine that will essentially enable police to find almost anyone with a cellphone or a smart device in ways that we, as a society, haven't quite grasped yet."

Filings in the case against suspect David Rhine showWired reported . Google in May 2021The warrants for user data are sealed, but an effort by Rhine's attorney to throw out location data showed the extent of the information sharing.Google's sharing of cellphone information is the tech giant's largest-ever disclosure of geolocation data to law enforcement agencies. Some legal experts warn the move is a dangerous precedent for civil liberties. American University law professor Andrew Ferguson told Wired:He added that the move could expose journalists and political dissenters to government surveillance.in narrowing down devices to hand to federal agents, Wired reported:In the first and broadest step, the FBI asked Google toGoogle initially found 5,653 active devices that "were or could have been" within the geofence at that time. ...In the second step, theAs there were no rioters in the Capitol during those times, these devices likely belonged to congressional members or staff, police, and other people authorized to be there. Over 200 such phones were excluded ...For the final step,Nearly 50 cases surrounding the events on Jan. 6 include location data from Google.Rhine's attorneys are arguing the information was collected too broadly and "almost always involves intrusion into constitutionally protected areas."