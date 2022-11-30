© DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jerry Morrison – Public Domain

The US is pushing its European allies to take a harder stance towards Beijing as it tries to leverage its position on Ukraine to gain more support from Nato countries for its efforts to counter China in the Indo-Pacific.According to people briefed on conversations between the US and its Nato allies,US president Joe Biden identified countering China as his main foreign policy goal at the start of his administration, but his efforts have been complicated by the focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.But with Russian president Vladimir Putin's invasion in its 10th month, Washington was making a concerted effort to push China back up Nato's agenda, the people said.— including being the largest supplier of weapons and aid for Kyiv — into more concrete support for its policies in the Indo-Pacific region.Asked about the push, a senior US official noted that Nato agreed on a new "strategic concept" in June that "addressed the systemic challenges" posed by China. "Our conversations on these issues continue," the official added.Referring to the 30 Nato allies endorsing the new concept at a summit in Madrid in June, a US state department official said Nato foreign ministers would "address ways to strengthen our resilience and the challenges posed by the PRC [People's Republic of China]" at their ministerial meeting in Bucharest, Romania, this week.Coordinating Nato members' approaches to China is high on the list of topics to be discussed at the two-day meeting, which starts on Tuesday."What we have begun doing across the Nato alliance is to think about ways in which the alliance can address that challenge [from China] in concrete terms," Julianne Smith, US ambassador to Nato, said on Monday."Allies [will] look to implement what they signed up to," she added, "to move from what we call assessing the problem to addressing the problem."The ministers will discuss a new report on China, designed to harden the stance of the alliance, which in June identified Beijing as a "challenge" to its "interests, security and values" for the first time.The report would address China's military development, its efforts to exert influence on Nato members and third countries, and Beijing's relationship with Moscow, officials said.In addition, while the EU is also assessing ways to toughen up its trade relations with China, t"Will we become, let's say, completely isolated and in the middle between China and the United States? I don't think so."While Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has forced the White House to step up its commitment to European defence, the US has made clear that this is a temporary respite from a long-term shift to countering China as its main strategic defence and security policy.Last month, the Biden administration released its national security strategy, which made clear that China was the security priority over Russia, despite the latter's "immediate and ongoing" threat. Canada on Sunday announced its first Indo-Pacific strategy, outlining new spending to deal with a "disruptive" China.Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said last week that Beijing was "not an adversary""So all of this makes it necessary for allies to address this together," he told reporters. "And that's exactly what we will do when we meet in Bucharest."Additional reporting by Felicia Schwartz in Washington