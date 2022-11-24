© AFP/Philip Coburn



The UK has supplied Ukraine with high-precision Brimstone 2 missiles, the British media reported on Monday. Video released by the military showed the delivery of an advanced version of the projectile compared to those already in use with Ukrainian forces.According to reports, London began shipping earlier versions of the missile to Ukraine about six months ago. While originally designed to be launched from aircraft, these projectiles are typically fired by Ukrainian troops from modified trucks.Each Brimstone 2 missile reportedly costs approximately £175,000 ($207,110).The system can scan the battlefield and independently select the most appropriate target while sparing civilian vehicles and military equipment of secondary importance.During his visit to Kiev at the weekendBritain has been one of the leading suppliers of weapons to Ukraine since Russia launched its offensive in late February.Meanwhile,of which the UK is a member,Top Russian officials have repeatedly signaledwhile claiming that Kiev is setting unrealistic conditions for dialogue.The Kremlin characterizes the ongoing conflict as nothing short of a "proxy war" against the US and NATO. Moscow also insists that the West is only prolonging the conflict and risking a direct confrontation between Russia and the military bloc by providing Kiev with arms.