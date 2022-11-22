© Ludovic Marin/Getty Images



"We are in a jungle and we have two big elephants trying to become more and more nervous. If they become very nervous and start a war, it will be a big problem for the rest of the jungle. You need the cooperation of a lot of other animals, tigers, monkeys and so on.



"Are you on the U.S. or the Chinese side? Because now, progressively, a lot of people would like to see that there are two orders in this world. This is a huge mistake, even for both the U.S. and China.



"We need a single global order."

"The New World Order (NWO) is a conspiracy theory which hypothesizes a secretly emerging totalitarian world government."

During a speech at theFrench President Emmanuel Macron called for a "single global order." Macron made the comments while discussing the power interests of Russia and China and the threat of war.Indeed, much hilarity ensued last week when it was revealed that Google-owned YouTube had effectively fact-checked a video published by 'The World Government Summit 2022'.In the video, the host of a panel discussion asks H.E. Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, "Are you ready for a new world order?"Underneath the video is a fact check box about the 'New World Order' which links to a Wikipedia article that states:The tone of the article debunks the notion that there is a move towards a 'New World Order', despite the panelists at the World Government Summit openly discussing that very agenda.