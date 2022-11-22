"We are in a jungle and we have two big elephants trying to become more and more nervous. If they become very nervous and start a war, it will be a big problem for the rest of the jungle. You need the cooperation of a lot of other animals, tigers, monkeys and so on.
"Are you on the U.S. or the Chinese side? Because now, progressively, a lot of people would like to see that there are two orders in this world. This is a huge mistake, even for both the U.S. and China.
"We need a single global order."
Macron's words are sure to confuse the 'fact checker' industry, which continues to insist that claims about the 'New World Order' or one world government are a baseless conspiracy theory.
Indeed, much hilarity ensued last week when it was revealed that Google-owned YouTube had effectively fact-checked a video published by 'The World Government Summit 2022'.
In the video, the host of a panel discussion asks H.E. Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, "Are you ready for a new world order?"
Underneath the video is a fact check box about the 'New World Order' which links to a Wikipedia article that states:
"The New World Order (NWO) is a conspiracy theory which hypothesizes a secretly emerging totalitarian world government."The tone of the article debunks the notion that there is a move towards a 'New World Order', despite the panelists at the World Government Summit openly discussing that very agenda.
You gotta question though, the entire current "Global narrative" is so farcical and self-destructive based on multiple false premises that perhaps it's meant to fail. That's increasingly my theory.... Order from chaos and all. Flip the entire thing over, kill a few billion, destroy all notions of currencies, gaslight the planet, etc....
Then, in Christian theory anyway, the antichrist should arrive to... ahem... save the day.