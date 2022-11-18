© Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency



Israel said it had summoned the Ukrainian ambassador for a dressing down on Tuesday after Kyiv voted in favour of a Resolution to open an international probe into Israel's prolonged Occupation of the West Bank, Reuters reports.The Resolution, approved at UN headquarters in New York last week,Israel "expressed its dissatisfaction" with Ukraine's decision to vote in favour of the Resolution in a conversation with Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk, according to a statement released by the Israeli Foreign Ministry on Tuesday.In a statement about the meeting on Facebook,While the Israeli statement said the Ambassador had been "summoned", Ukraine said the meeting had been pre-arranged, and was not a summons.Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem - areas that Palestinians want for a State - in a 1967 Middle East war. US-sponsored negotiations stalled in 2014.The Resolution was adopted by the UN's decolonisation committee after a vote, with 98 countries voting in support, 17 against and 52 abstentions.At the committee's meeting on Thursday, the US deputy representative to the United Nations, which voted against the Resolution, said that an ICJ advisory opinion was "counter-productive and will only take the parties further away from the objective we all share of a negotiated two-state solution".Israel disputes this.