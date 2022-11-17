Puppet Masters
Tucker Carlson: Zelensky 'lying' to drag US into WW3
RT
Thu, 17 Nov 2022 17:57 UTC
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky could be "lying on purpose to get us into a war," Fox News host Tucker Carlson declared on Wednesday night. Zelensky's refusal to admit that a Ukrainian missile caused a fatal explosion in Poland makes him "not worth supporting," Carlson suggested.
Zelensky "was commanding the US to lead the Third World War immediately" after the blast, Carlson told his viewers. "The only problem is that it was completely and utterly wrong."
The Ukrainian leader described the explosion, which killed two people, as a Russian attack on NATO territory and called on the West to put Russia "in its place" in response. Anonymous US intelligence officials seconded his claims in statements to the press.
Moscow argued that debris at the blast site showed that it was caused by a missile from the S-300 air defense system, a piece of Soviet-era kit fielded by Ukraine. Within hours, the leadership of the US, NATO, and Poland had all publicly stated that the explosion was caused by a Ukrainian anti-air missile.
Zelensky doubled down. "I have no doubt that this is not our missile," he said in a video address. "I believe that it was a Russian missile, based on our military reports."
"That's not only untrue," Carlson said. "It's a lie that could get millions of Americans killed. So you have to ask yourself, is it time to stop backing this guy? Could the risk be too high? He's lying on purpose to get us into a war?"
"Maybe he's not worth supporting in the first place. Maybe he's just another corrupt Eastern European strongman in a tracksuit, getting as rich as he can on American handouts."
Carlson has been a long-time critic of the US' support for Zelensky, arguing that Ukraine is not democratic, and that intervening in its conflict with Russia is not in the US' national security interest.
Zelensky has since walked back his claims, saying on Thursday that Kiev doesn't "know for 100%" what happened.
See Also:
Reader Comments
Winternights3
Zekensky= puppet2022-11-17T18:07:34Z
Latest News
- Europe faces 'cancer epidemic' after estimated 1m cases went undiagnosed during Covid lockdowns
- Goodbye G20, hello BRICS+
- US General Milley: Ukrainian military victory not likely anytime soon
- Tucker Carlson: Zelensky 'lying' to drag US into WW3
- Tulsi Gabbard warns democracy is dead so long as Dems, elites work 'hand in hand' with big tech
- Earth can regulate its own temperature over millennia, new study finds
- Western disinformation about Iran is the kind that starts wars
- Best of the Web: NATO's hair trigger: The Polish missile incident was a close brush with nuclear annihilation
- Twelve 'shocking' discoveries for evolution
- Ron DeSantis on rumored 'civil war' with Trump: 'People just need to chill out'
- West Texas hit with rare 5.3 magnitude earthquake
- Realistic holiday toy ad: Nerf airs two hours of dad picking up darts
- Blowback: Italian police bust Azov-tied Nazi cell planning local terror attacks
- Best of the Web: Who are the Ukrainian integral nationalists?
- Russia strategizes with Iran for the long haul in Ukraine, economic alliance, countering US meddling
- Pink Floyd legend blames US profiteers for Ukraine conflict
- GOP one seat away from house control: Bidens, Fauci, FDA brace for investigations
- Perverse priorities in the UK: Cut public spending, keep nuclear arms and warplanes
- Huge thunderbolt 'six times more powerful than normal' in London echoes across south east
- Flood-affected New South Wales farmers are facing significant losses in Australia
- Goodbye G20, hello BRICS+
- US General Milley: Ukrainian military victory not likely anytime soon
- Tucker Carlson: Zelensky 'lying' to drag US into WW3
- Western disinformation about Iran is the kind that starts wars
- Best of the Web: NATO's hair trigger: The Polish missile incident was a close brush with nuclear annihilation
- Ron DeSantis on rumored 'civil war' with Trump: 'People just need to chill out'
- Russia strategizes with Iran for the long haul in Ukraine, economic alliance, countering US meddling
- GOP one seat away from house control: Bidens, Fauci, FDA brace for investigations
- Perverse priorities in the UK: Cut public spending, keep nuclear arms and warplanes
- Andrey Kortunov: American attempts to preserve hegemony will only make the transition to a new world order harder for Washington
- Why the US & Israel are preventing aid from reaching one of the poorest countries in the Middle East
- Poland missile incident is step towards World War III - Medvedev
- 'Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing 2', US official claims - Update: Ukraine admits firing missile, no evidence Russia was responsible
- Best of the Web: Turkey won't accept US condolences over terror attack, blames US-funded Kurds
- Best of the Web: 'Not appropriate': China's President Xi reprimands Canada's PM Trudeau ON CAMERA for leaking G20 discussion
- Best of the Web: Cocaine Rocket Man
- The G20's Balinese dance and Biden's calming words
- Best of the Web: Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential run
- Canada's Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
- US goal is to destroy Russia - security chief
- Tulsi Gabbard warns democracy is dead so long as Dems, elites work 'hand in hand' with big tech
- Blowback: Italian police bust Azov-tied Nazi cell planning local terror attacks
- Pink Floyd legend blames US profiteers for Ukraine conflict
- Economic slowdown worsens in EU's east as inflation surge hits
- Social media censorship: Deliver us from truth
- Dr. Ben Carson calls on doctors to stop giving sex-change treatment to minors
- UKHSA Chief Jenny Harries attempts to blame excess deaths on climate change
- RT sends request to UN over rape allegations
- Iranian businesses shutter shops as color revolution protests continue
- The official narrative: Katie Hobbs beats Kari Lake to be Arizona's next governor
- Canada: Western premiers finally pushing back against Trudeau's devastating agenda
- Twitter advertisers should support free speech, not the woke mob
- New York: Democrat Attorney who halted Hochul's quarantine camp regulation - Teach the Constitution
- Physicist gets slammed for promoting sex spectrum pseudoscience
- The UK government lost £37 billion to fraud during the pandemic
- The aftermath and after that
- Get Woke, Go Broke: Disney to lay off employees after billions in operating losses
- UK government clarifies vaccine injured can sue manufacturers despite indemnity
- IMF issues gloomy forecast for global economy
- 3 students dead in University of Virginia shooting, suspect arrested
- Best of the Web: Who are the Ukrainian integral nationalists?
- Best of the Web: The Hand of Irulegi: 2,100 year-old artefact shows earliest evidence of Basque language ever found
- Another fragment of NASA's Challenger shuttle discovered by divers in the Atlantic Ocean
- Previously unknown monumental Etruscan Temple discovered in Italy
- America's Neo-Nazi bedfellows in Ukraine are latest in long line of odious allies
- Footprints indicate human presence in Spain in Middle Pleistocene, 200,000 years earlier than previously thought
- 'Exceptional' trove of 24 ancient statues found immersed in Tuscan spa, sheds light on transition between Etruscan and Roman period
- Getting out the vote in ancient times
- 5,000-year-old ring made in Iraq, with silver from Turkey found in Oman
- U.S. Covid response taken over by National Security Council in March 2020 to impose pre-prepared lockdown plan, evidence shows
- Best of the Web: The 'Time of Troubles' and the birth of the nation: Why Russia celebrates its 'Unity Day' every November 4
- Did Richard Nixon secretly steal 36.5 tons of gold bullion from US Army base while he was telling America, 'I am not a crook'?
- Ancient DNA analysis unravels the early peopling of South America
- Neanderthal extinction may have been caused by sex, not fighting
- 1000-year-old Viking Age treasure hoard uncovered in Stockholm
- Vladimir Putin and Russian Sovereignism
- Nazca child ingested psychoactive cactus just before being ceremonially sacrificed in ancient Peru
- Washington's long-standing plan to break up Russia
- Early computer culture: The life and times of Clippy
- The three-act tragicomedy of the Venezuelan opposition
- Earth can regulate its own temperature over millennia, new study finds
- Twelve 'shocking' discoveries for evolution
- Gold atoms could be key to unlocking organic reactions
- Leprosy bacteria has the potential to regenerate livers
- Problems with Einstein's theory of gravity
- Fossil could be rare complete dinosaur skeleton with fossilised skin
- Mathematician who solved prime-number riddle claims new breakthrough
- Image of 'St Elmo's Fire' captured by Airbus pilot flying through Hurricane Ian
- Physicists made a quantum computer work by blasting it with Fibonacci sequence laser pulses
- Biodiversity of Europe's mammals richer now than 8,000 years ago, new research reveals
- Crows outthink monkeys, can grasp recursive patterns
- Polarized x-rays from a magnetar in Cassiopeia constellation observed for the first time
- Centuries-old whaling logs are filling gaps in our climate knowledge
- Closest known black hole to Earth discovered after years-long hunt
- New evidence shows US. 'warming' over last 50 years exaggerated by up to 50%
- Astrophysicists make observations consistent with the predictions of an alternative theory of gravity
- Motor units in the spinal cord might be far more flexible than we thought
- Entirely new way of measuring time
- 'Planet killer' asteroid found hiding in sun's glare may one day threaten Earth
- Taurid fireball SWARM forecast ahead of full blood lunar eclipse
- West Texas hit with rare 5.3 magnitude earthquake
- Huge thunderbolt 'six times more powerful than normal' in London echoes across south east
- Flood-affected New South Wales farmers are facing significant losses in Australia
- 2 feet of snow falls near Silver Bay, Minnesota
- Double waterspouts form near cruise ship in the Bahamas
- Ahyi undersea volcano likely erupting beneath Pacific Ocean
- North Shore snowfall tops 18 inches in Minnesota
- Wrong place, wrong time: Costa's Hummingbird from the far southwest turns up in Saskatchewan
- Lightning kills 12 sheep on farm in New Zealand
- Southern Tasmania hit with spring snow and heavy rain as cold front moves through
- Lightning strike kills 3 in Tamil Nadu, India
- 15-foot oarfish from the ocean depths washes up on beach in Chile
- Hundreds rescued, towns isolated after more floods in New South Wales, Australia
- 4.2 million lightning strikes during wild weekend storms in Australia
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Japan, no tsunami warning issued
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits south of Fiji Islands - 6th major quake for the region in 5 days
- At least one death in Colombia due to heavy rains in Bogota
- Unprecedented storm floods Spain, shuts down airport killing 1 minor
- Eight-year-old boy mauled to death by neighbour's pit bull in Bloemfontein, South Africa
- Shallow magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes near coast of Chile
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on November 14
- Meteor fireball over Oregon and adjacent states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Maryland and other states on November 13
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on November 9
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Nov. 7)
- Meteor fireball over Italy and other adjacent countries on November 5
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball observed over western US on November 5 - Meteorite impact suspected in obliteration of Northern California home
- Meteor fireball over New Jersey and other states on November 4
- Meteor fireball over Wyoming and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on November 2
- Meteor fireball over Texas and Louisiana on October 30
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and other states on October 29
- Meteor fireball over Germany and nearby countries on October 27
- Meteor fireball over California and 3 other states on October 25
- Meteor fireball over the UK and north west Europe on October 23
- Meteor fireball over Michigan and surrounding region on October 22
- Meteor fireball fall over southern Spain (Oct. 14)
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Washington and Oregon on October 13
- Stunning meteor fireball over south of Spain (Oct. 12)
- Bright meteor fireball over Valencia, Spain (Oct. 9)
- Europe faces 'cancer epidemic' after estimated 1m cases went undiagnosed during Covid lockdowns
- Increase in Adderall prescriptions leads to shortage, Harvard recommends users 'be more strategic'
- More 'sudden heart attacks' ...with a 'climate change' twist
- Mould at home: How dangerous is it and what can be done?
- Mercola: Is Long-COVID the Elephant in the Room?
- Return of the Flu! California hospitals erect overflow tents to cope with big early surge
- Top Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland's mysterious carnivore diet makes him the best striker in Europe
- 'We're not permitted to make the connection': Social worker shares aftermath of COVID vaccine injury
- Striking correlation between autumn vaccine boosters and excess deaths in England as total non-Covid excess tops 23,000
- Sweden wins! Country that refused lockdowns and kept schools open has lowest pandemic mortality in the world
- Canadian doctors encouraged to tell patients about medically assisted death
- Board-certified obstetrician cries "STOP"
- Why are people losing confidence in vaccines?
- Study finds 17% higher miscarriage rate in the vaccinated but pretends it doesn't
- Will You Survive the 'Tripledemic'?
- Scottish government denies it recognizes masks are harmful
- Mercola interviews Shawn Baker about the Carnivore Diet - dangerous health fad or rescuer?
- Mouth cancer causes grow as cases skyrocket in UK, HPV now a major concern
- UK mainstream media blames excess cardiac deaths on NHS failure, ignores obvious link with vaccines
- SOTT Focus: Wot's in the Shots?
- The corruption of the tobacco spirit
- AWARE II Near Death study presentation at AHA 2022
- Religion without Belief: Is it possible?
- Another study finds social scientists are no better at forecasting than laymen
- The human condition: An unsolvable equation
- Once more on renowned fool Emily 'pandemic amnesty' Oster and the malign influence of Head Girls more generally
- Color is in the eye, and brain, of the beholder
- The crucial link between thought and feeling
- Shoot That Arrow: Cleaning up your inner thought world for a lasting form of happiness
- Researchers ease nightmares by manipulating emotions in dreams
- The quiet desperation of woke fanatics
- No, Lobaczewski wasn't a genocidal crackpot: A response to Ramon Glazov's review of Political Ponerology - Part 1
- Myth versus ideology: Why free market thinking is nonideological
- Pre-Crime Landmark Success
- Victims of childhood abuse are biologically older than their peers in midlife, study indicates
- Dr. Jordan Peterson isn't an incel hero — he's the voice Gen Z needs
- Restoring free speech at our universities
- The Betrayal of the Intellectuals
- New research suggests psychedelic drugs can be almost as life altering as near-death experiences
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Trans-ing Reality: From Transhuman Flesh to Transcendent Spirit
- FBI conducts "no-knock warrant" at home of owner of website devoted to Area 51
- Prepare for alien encounter now before it's too late, warn scientists
- New documentary reveals people claim they saw aliens after UFO crash-landed in Brazil in 1996
- NASA announces 16 people who will study UFOs to see what's natural—and what isn't
- Dramatic videos of UFOs over the Pacific are revealed by airline captains and Air Force pilots
- Government report claims 'cosmic' and 'phantom' UFOs are all over Ukraine's skies
- Best of the Web: Navy warns watchdog site releasing all UFO videos would 'harm national security'
- 2 separate Bigfoot sightings reported in South Carolina this year
- UFO shot down an ICBM in 1964 claims alleged witness
- Congress implies UFOs have non-human origins
- 'Best' UFO picture ever, the Calvine photo, found after 30 years missing
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- Realistic holiday toy ad: Nerf airs two hours of dad picking up darts
- Former Twitter employee wonders where the meditation room is at new Taco Bell
- Lung distance: Chain-smoking grandpa runs marathon in 3.5 hours
- The last will and testament of the human race
- Biden's congratulations call to Fetterman lasts three hours as neither can form a coherent sentence
- Hammer Time
- Elon Musk admits he spent $44 billion just to pull off a Dad joke
- Larry, 10 Downing Street cat makes PM bid
- Man goes to torch restaurant because they got his order wrong, ends up igniting himself in wild footage
- Iceberg lettuce in blond wig outlasts Liz Truss
- Feminists rejoice as all-time record for shortest term as Prime Minister now held by a woman
- How PayPal's decision to fine users $2,500 for misinformation REALLY went down
- World okay with annihilation, to be honest
- Hurricane-ravaged Florida town raises Ukraine flag so Congress will send aid
- Biden vows next hurricane to hit US will be named after a woman of color
- Pharaoh proudly announces plagues are now down 100%
- Nine healthier alternatives to your kids watching Netflix
- It's Corn!
- Everything you need to know about Liz Truss
- When Your Doctor is a LEFTIST!
Quote of the Day
He who is the author of a war lets loose the whole contagion of hell and opens a vein that bleeds a nation to death.
- Thomas Paine
Recent Comments
Bring back lawn darts. Fuck Nerf.
"Meanwhile, the role of the BRICS's New Development Bank (NDB) as well as the China-led Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will be...
Wow good article enjoyed it & chock full of facts. Tatars and a very large Jewish minority supposedly descended from the ancient Khazar...
OK, Pub open - no password day it is...all have entry.... Here is some fine music I think and it is what is playing in my pub just now... all are...
An act so perpetrated of unforgivable magnitude.
Comment: No doubt Zelensky 'walked back his claim' under orders. NATO does NOT want to tangle directly with Russia.
'Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing 2', US official claims - Update: Ukraine admits firing missile, no evidence Russia was responsible