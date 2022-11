It was only a week ago that Donald Trump announced that an announcement would be forthcoming."I am running because I believe the world has not yet seen the true glory of what this nation can be," he later added. "We have not reached that pinnacle. Believe it or not, in fact, we can go very far. We're gonna have to go far. First, we have to get out of this ditch."Flanked by supporters and family, Trump announced what so many have long anticipated, that he would be making another run for president.Trump celebrated the accomplishments of his administration, noting that "China was kneeling back on its heels," the "vicious ISIS caliphate, which no president was able to conquer, was decimated by me and our great warriors in less than three weeks," and noted that North Korea "had not launched a single long-range missile since my summit Chairman Kim Jong Un.""Under our leadership, we were a great and glorious nation, something you haven't heard for quite a long period of time."He spoke about increasing jobs in the US, and the respect shown to the US by foreign leaders under Trump's leadership.The crowd could barely contain their excitement, chanting "Trump, Trump, Trump." They were anxious for him to say what they had all come to hear. But before he gave them what they wanted, he explained further why he believes his potential second term is what the nation needs."Two years ago, we were a great nation, and soon, we will be a great nation again.""The decline of America is being forced upon us by Biden and the radical left," Trump added.The speech, similar to those he has given at rallies over the last two years, was substantially more sedate due in part to the surroundings and the gravity of the announcement."We're going to keep it very elegant," Trump said.Noting the increase in Republican voters of "all walks of life," Trump said, "This will not be my campaign. This will be our campaign together."Speaking of his goals for his next potential presidency, Trump said that his administration would "immediately tackle inflation," and "we will again put America first.""Every policy must be geared for that which supports the American worker, the American family, and businesses both large and small and allows our country to compete with other nations on a very level playing field."Trump later added, "We will expand the frontiers of human knowledge and extend the horizons of human achievement, and we will plant to our beautiful American flag very soon on the surface of Mars, which I got started.""Thank you very much. I'm asking for your vote, I am asking for your support, and I am asking for your friendship and your prayers, in this very incredible but dangerous journey. If our movement remains united and confident that we will shatter the forces of tyranny and we will unleash the glories of liberty for ourselves and for our children and for generations yet to come.Shortly before his announcement, it was revealed that Trump had filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission stating his intentions to run for president.The ballroom at Mar-a-Lago was full of supporters and press anxious to hear what many have anticipated since Trump left office in 2021. Trump has held rallies non-stop across the US, holding together his base and offering a persistent alternative to the Biden regime's failed economic and Covid policies. He's defended his record, and has been a constant critic of Biden's spending in Ukraine, handling of the border, and social programs, to name a few.Trump's announcement of an announcement came on the eve of the US midterm elections, which were heralded as a "red wave," until the results came in. While it is looking like the Republicans will gain control of the House , it will be by a slim margin, with 218 seats to the Democrats' 206, only a five seat gain for the GOP.While there was hope among conservatives that they would take control of the Senate, those dreams were dashed as they lost one seat, that of outgoing Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, whose seat went to John Fetterman . Much was made of the fact that some of those candidates Trump endorsed, notably Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, did not win their elections.Trump has already been endorsed by allies in the GOP, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Elise Stefanik among them.While DeSantis has not yet announced his candidacy, and his press team has vocally said that they are focused on the Sunshine State, this announcement essentially launches the GOP primary much earlier than usual. Others who have indicated that they may make a run are Mike Pompeo and former VP Mike Pence.