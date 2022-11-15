A Resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly urging Moscow to compensate losses inflicted on Ukraine, aims to enshrine the theft of Russian funds blocked by the West, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.he reiterated, adding that "Russia is categorically opposed to this."According to Peskov, Moscow will also "do its best" to thwart the confiscation of the assets that have been frozen by the West.The comments come after the UN General Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution calling for Russia to pay "war reparations to Ukraine." The document was supported by 94 countries, with 73 UN members abstaining and another 14 voting against.Commenting on the resolution, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, claimed that its provisions "cannot stand up to any criticism" from a legal point of view.After Russia launched its military operation against Ukraine in late February, the West has significantly ratcheted up sanctions against Moscow. Western countries have frozen around half of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, which amounted to around $640 billion before the large-scale hostilities broke out. Moscow has repeatedly claimed that these funds have been "essentially stolen" from Russia.In recent months, various Western officials have spoken in favor of outright confiscating these Russian assets and for them to be used for the reconstruction of Ukraine.