A group of major banks and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York have started to test the use of digital tokens representing digital dollars to improve how central bank money is settled between institutions.Citigroup (C), HSBC (HSBC), BNY Mellon (BK) and Wells Fargo (WFC) are among the banks taking part, along with payments giant Mastercard (MA), the New York Fed announced Tuesday The 12-week proof-of-concept pilot program will explore the use of a platform known as the regulated liability network, or RLN,While, which are fiat money in token form for exchange among financial institutions to improve existing clearing and settlement processes.