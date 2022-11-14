© AA



Turkey will not accept the United States' condolences over Sunday's terror attack in Istanbul. Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday.Earlier in the day, Soylu criticized the US embassy's condolences, saying thatAt the same time, he did not quote the message butthe Turkish minister said.A blast on Istanbul's Istiklal pedestrian street on November 13 left six people dead and more than 80 injured. According to investigators, the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its Syrian branch (People's Defense Units) were behind the attack.