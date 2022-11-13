President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the explosion on the busy Istanbul street a "bomb attack."
Erdogan said the attack took place on Istiklal Street in Beyoglu Square, left six people dead and 53 injured.
Here's Erdogan's statement (courtesy of local media outlet Halk TV):
"I wish God's mercy on our brothers who died in the bomb attack that took place on Istiklal Street at 16.20 today, and I wish a speedy recovery to our wounded. Efforts to take over Turkey and the Turkish nation through terrorism will not reach its goal today and tomorrow, as it was yesterday. Relevant units of our state continue to work to reveal the perpetrators of this treacherous attack and the gathering place behind it. We have been informed that there have been 6 deaths, four of which were at the scene and two at the hospital. Other than that, different figures may come. Necessary interventions have been made and are being carried out in hospitals, as well. I think these citizens will also be discharged. Let them be sure that the perpetrators of the incident will be punished as they deserve."The president of Turkey said the attack "smells of terror here."
Update (0956ET):
VOA's Steve Herman reported four people died and 38 were injured on a highly traveled street in central Istanbul after an explosion.
A shocking video has surfaced on social media of what appears to be an explosion on a busy pedestrian street in Istanbul, Turkey.
There are no official reports on causalities, but the aftermath in the incident area shows numerous people lying on the ground.
Istanbul Gov. Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the explosion at 4:20 p.m. local time. He said, "there are casualties and injuries."
Comment: This comes on the heels of Turkey's definite pivot away from the West, most notably with its announcement of wanting to join BRICS: Algeria wants to join BRICS, other countries expected to join are Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Iran
