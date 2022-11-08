Algeria has reportedly filed an official application to join the BRICS group of major emerging economies. News website Al-Shouruk said the announcement came from Leila Zerrouki, the Foreign Ministry's special envoy for international partnerships, speaking on state radio.Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune recently said the country was interested in joining Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in the BRICS group, explaining that the country largely meets the criteria for membership.Later,Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in September that a number of countries have expressed an interest in joining BRICS in one form or another. The diplomat said the leaders of the BRICS nations are developing a procedure for accepting new members., is expected to consider adding nations including Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Egypt, Iran and Afghanistan.