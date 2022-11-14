© Kay Nietfeld / picture alliance via Getty Images

Having an enemy to fight against is essential for NATO's survival, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has claimed. The diplomat added that the bloc's expansion is largely motivated by the need to antagonize nations so they can fit the role of an enemy.Grushko said the conflict in Ukraine stems from NATO's declared intention to eventually accept Kiev as a new member, while ignoring Russia's national security concerns. The alliance is still trying to bring in Ukraine, he said, adding that he doesn't believe the US and its allies are acting rationally on the issue.The NATO leadership claims to have an open door policy, saying that every nation has a sovereign right to choose it as provider of security. Its charter, however, requires all members to approve any expansion, a fact that came to the forefront after Türkiye stalled the accession of Finland and Sweden over their alleged sheltering of terrorism suspects.