Reports that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was hospitalized after his arrival at the G20 summit on the Indonesia island of Bali areZakharova, who is also on the island, said that she read the US and UK media stories with the foreign minister and we "just couldn't believe our eyes."In a video,shortly after arriving in Bali.Zakharova later posted a short clip on Telegram, which showed Lavrov sitting on the terrace of his hotel room in shorts and a t-shirt, working on documents.When asked to comment on the reports, the minister said thatThe 72-year-old diplomatand be less one-sided when covering events related to Russia.The G20 summit will take place in Bali on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Russian delegation is headed by Lavrov after President Vladimir. According to the Kremlin, there are also no plans for Putin to address the gathering via video link.