Biden held his first major press conference since January on Wednesday, and, after giving a speech about the results of the midterms, said he was "given a list" of 10 reporters to call on.
"Now, I've been given a list of 10 people that I'm supposed to call on and you're all supposed to ask me one question, but I'm sure you'll ask me more. So let me start off with the list I've been given," Biden said.
The handpicked reporters were from the Associated Press, CBS, CNN, Reuters, ABC Radio, TheGrio, Bloomberg, NBC News and The New York Times. Each reporter from the predetermined outlets were given the opportunity to ask several questions, despite the room holding approximately 100 journalists. No other journalist got to ask the president a question.
The Daily Caller pressed the White House on why the president has a list, and what determines which reporters get on the list.
"Eh, not sharing. I don't have anything to share with you on that," Olivia Dalton, White House principal deputy press secretary said.
The Daily Caller pressed again if the White House does "not want to say" what determines who is on the list.
"I don't have anything to share with you on that," Dalton repeated.
Biden started with a list of reporters in his only other major press briefing in January, but did open it up to the floor afterwards. First lady Jill Biden reportedly confronted White House staff after the press briefing, demanding to know why Biden was allowed to speak for two hours.
Jill Biden was present at the Wednesday press briefing, pulling up a chair in the front row for the entirety of the conference.
Reporters have pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for months on wanting Biden to give more press conferences, and shouted at Biden on Wednesday to ask if he will hold another one soon.
Jean-Pierre has responded that Biden takes questions from reporters "almost every day."
Diana Glebova is the White House correspondent for the Daily Caller
Comment: Of course everyone knows that those outlets can be relied on to ask the questions that Dementia Joe has been prepped with. He has even probably been told what order to call on the hacks so the teleprompter matches up.