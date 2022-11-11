Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks on his CHPIS and Science Act at the Viasat headquarters in Carlsbad, California.Biden celebrated coal plant workers losing their jobs."So it's going to become a wind generation," Biden added. "And all they're doing is, it's going to save them a hell of a lot of money and using the same transmission line that they transmitted the coal-fired electric on. We're going to be shutting these plants down all across America and having wind and solar power."Biden shutting down coal plants will impact voters in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Colorado and others.Democrat West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin blasted Joe Biden and called his comments "outrageous and divorced from reality."The White House scrambled to clean up on aisle Joe Biden after he vowed to shut down coal plants.White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement on Saturday after major backlash."The President's remarks yesterday have been twisted to suggest a meaning that was not intended; he regrets it if anyone hearing these remarks took offense. The President was commenting on a fact of economics and technology: as it has been from its earliest days as an energy superpower, America is once again in the midst of an energy transition," Karine Jean-Pierre said.