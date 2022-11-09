© Alex Wong / Getty Images / AFP



The US is maintaining communication channels with Russia in an effort to reduce nuclear risks, the national security advisor said.US officials are keeping lines of communication open with high-level Russian counterparts to avert the risk of a possible nuclear conflict, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday.Sullivan declined to give further details on the lines of communications, but acknowledged the high stakes facing the US, due to the Ukraine conflict."As President Biden himself said, the risk of the use of nuclear weapons can set off a chain reaction that everybody can use their imagination to see where it leads," he stressed, adding that Washington has to be "straightforward and direct" about this danger.The Wall Street Journal's report on Sunday cited US and allied officials as saying Sullivan had been in touch with top Russian officials "to guard against the risk of escalation and keep communications channels open." Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov later said Russia had nothing to say about the report, adding that