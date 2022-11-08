The political component.

Some 40,000 attendees have flocked to the Sinai Desert including over 100 world leaders as well as leaders in business and other sectors. Christian, Muslim, Jewish, and other religious figures will participate in a UN conference on climate change that is taking place this week and next. In conjunction with the UN event, a group of faith leaders is taking an alternative approach, seeking a faith-based solution to the ecological crisis by promoting the "Ten Principles for Climate Justice" in a global initiative.



The multifaith initiative - led by the Interfaith Center for Sustainable Development (ICSD), The Elijah Interfaith Institute, and the Peace Department - is part of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), which is taking place in the Sinai Peninsula, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6-18.



According to the Interfaith Center, the location of COP27 is especially meaningful because the Sinai Desert is "a place of revelation in the collective consciousness of Christianity, Judaism, Islam, and others. It is a site for turning to God and receiving God's message," as they explained in a press release.



(Note from Leo: So here they are projecting the agenda of evil globalist predators like Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, Yuval Harari and George Soros onto God! This is major blasphemy in action on the part of these fake faith leaders.)



On Sunday, the organization will hold a "Climate Repentance Ceremonies" and "put forth a prophetic interreligious call to action."



The partnering organizations initially intended to hold the Climate Repentance Ceremony and Ten Commandments events at Jebel Musa in the southern Sinai Peninsula. The area is traditionally believed to be the location of the biblical Mount Sinai, a site of great significance in the Bible and considered holy to Jews, Christians, and Muslims. Unfortunately, the Egyptian government chose not to permit the main interfaith event to be held at Jabal Musa due to security concerns so the central venue for Sunday's events was changed to London, a location that was readily accessible to faith leaders around the world and is a major media hub, as well as other locations (it's also a hub of Mystery Babylon and global banking).



A small group of faith leaders will be allowed to ascend Jabal Mus and hold a repentance ceremony as originally planned.



Concurrent faith-based events will be held at Mt. Abu India, Rishikesh in the Himalayas, New York City, Ecuador, Germany, Vienna, Salt Lake City, Mount St. Francis in Indiana, and Australia, joining faith leaders from many denominations including Christianity, Islam, Judaism, and others.



The organizers have also urged houses of worship around the world to join in at the same time on Sunday with prayer and study focused on this "transformative moment to protect our environment."



Despite the change of venue, the Biblical significance and Mt. Sinai are still central themes of the event, as Rabbi Yonatan Neril, the founder and Executive Director of The Interfaith Center, explained.



"Some people believe religion is separate and distinct from ecology or care for God's creation," he said. "Were it not for the receiving of the Hebrew Bible on Mt. Sinai, Jewish tradition teaches, God would have returned the world to chaos and void. Applying the teachings of the Hebrew Bible to stewardship of God's creation is not just an idea for today, but essential for a future in which we achieve a balanced, worldwide ecosystem and thrive on a planet viable for all life."



Among climate experts and environmental activists, there are some who claim that the destructive process of climate change is irreversible, but Rabbi Neril noted that the Bible teaches otherwise.



"Many people fear that humans have irrevocably destroyed the ecology of 'Eden' on earth," Rabbi Neril explained. "But God created the world out of love for life on earth."



"We need to change the operating system that humanity generated and is degrading God's creation," he said. "We need to switch from greed, short-term thinking, and individualistic behavior to spiritual satisfaction, long-term thinking, and altruism. And by doing that we will address the symptoms of the problem and manifest a new earth. May God help us."



Rabbi Neril sees faith and religion as playing essential roles in the solution.



"Leveraging faith communities to move the needle around climate advocacy is a deeply needed and worthwhile effort," he explained. "While the national political culture is so divided, faith is this common ground that can soften the boundaries and open hearts and minds."



- END OF EXCERPT -

Climate hysteria, i.e. Earth worship, is a key component of the coming one-world religion and we're seeing it on full display in Egypt this week at the United Nations COP 27 climate conference.says it all.The logo depicts the African sun (above) and embracing the ancient Egyptian Aten's sun (below), which implies giving rise to a new horizon (new world order).All of the global crises unleashed upon the earth since March 2020 have been aimed at one thing - depopulation. For more on this, see myin which climate activist Dennis Meadows clearly explains in a video that the climate "crisis" can never be solved without drastic population reduction.The globalists' plan calls for riding the wave of fear created by various global crises all the way to a new world order, or as they now call it, a Great Reset. They wish to restructure and re-order all human activity on earth, from the way we socialize and work to the way we worship — and who/what we worship.You can continue to have your Christianity, your Islam, your Judaism or Hinduism, but you must agree to add Earth worship into the mix and place it above the principles of your original religion of choice.We see at the COP 27 conference that the hierarchy of the world's major religions are all willing to sacrifice their religious principles for the higher religion of Earth worship. More thanhave traveled to the COP 27 conference to join with business and political leaders and give the conference an air of spirituality.Globalists know they cannot get the majority of people to accept this newly ordered "sustainable" lifestyle, the "new normal" as they often call it, without a type of religious fervor. They also need a few good crises. The more catastrophic and scary the better.That was what Covid was all about. It was used to usher in the beginnings of this new way of life on planet Earth, where people accept a new reality of far less individual freedoms, far less privacy, and in the end, far less ownership of land, homes, firearms, vehicles, etc. In fact, you won't even own your own body."You will own nothing and be happy," said the World Economic Forum in a now infamous video from a few years back.Over the past two-plus years, the vast majority of people worldwide showed they were willing to accept this new normal. They showed it every time they dutifully put on their face mask, took their bogus Covid test, separated from friends and loved ones, and ultimately lined up for their shots. As a result, the Great Reset is now moving on to the next level.We are entering the "," in which those who accepted the experimental gene-therapy shots are dying "suddenly" on stages, on ball fields, in their sleep, etc. At the same time, the current world order is fracturing, with US-NATO on one side and China-Russia on the other, and the globalists, who engineered this split, are now driving the two sides toward World War III. This will be another huge population reducer.We can also expect new man-made plagues, as evidenced by the recent news about the new strain of coronavirus that is being developed by researchers at Boston University that has an 80 percent lethality rate.The globalists are also making war on our food supply chain by deliberately causing a diesel shortage, a fertilizer shortage, and by pushing their green agenda and propaganda war against all things natural.Instead of beef, chicken and cow's milk, they want us to eat crickets, meal worms and cockroach milk. Reliable coal, oil and natural gas systems are being transferred over to unreliable wind and solar, except in China where they're allowed to continue with reliable energy.Why, for instance, would you take the world's second-largest exporter of food, the Netherlands, and implement policies that make it harder for Dutch farmers to produce food? And the Dutch government, headed by a prime minister who is a protégé of WEF globalist Klaus Schwab, is putting the pressure on farmers to cull their herds and reduce vital fertilizer usage at a time when everyone agrees we need more food being put into the pipeline, not less.Because climate change is inherently irrational - we're going to save the planet by killing off large segments of the animal and human population - these globalists have had a difficult time selling it to the average Western citizen of America, Europe, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, etc.The reason you see far less climate hysteria in dictatorships like China is because they already own the people of those countries.The climate agenda is about bringing the middle-class Western world to its knees, making its formerly free citizens comply with every new dietary dictate, every new restriction on speech, farming, our freedom of movement and assembly.So what do the globalists do when not enough people comply with their anti-human climate agenda?They do what dictators have always done throughout history.They incorporate their tyrannical ideological agenda into a religious dogma.You can see the new religion unfolding this week in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, where the globalists are holding the United Nations COP 27 climate conference at a posh resort in the Sinai Peninsula.The new world order beast system has more than one component and they're all gathering in the ancient land of Egypt, in the Sinai, which is a highly symbolic venue at which to hold a globalist conference.Here's how I see the global beast system breaking down:All four components are gathering this week in the Sinai, where Moses received the Ten Commandments from God Almighty. They will receive their marching orders from the Satanic cabal.As many of you know, tomorrow is Election Day here in the United States and most conservatives, even conservative Christians, think this will be the answer to all our problems. Vote for Republicans and they will stave off the barrage of evil coming at us from every direction over the last two-plus years, really since March 2020 when Donald J. Trump approved the national state of emergency.While I agree that tomorrow's election results are extremely important, it only represents one-quarter of the tyrannical pie that makes up the global beast system, a counterfeit kingdom trying to establish itself in the Earth under the direct control of Satan himself.Even if we take over all the levers of power in the political system, starting with tomorrow's election, we'd still have the evil corporations, the evil education and media establishment, and the evil religious system to deal with. Three of the four would still be operating under Luciferian influence.At the COP 27 conference in Egypt, we get a look at all four of these evil components coming together to map out what they hope is the final destruction of freedom on the planet - political freedom, economic-medical freedom, freedom of speech/press, and freedom of religion.Let's look at just one aspect of this four-pronged attack on humanity, the religious.According to a Nov. 7 article in, global religious leaders are gathering in Sinai to receive what they call the "Climate Justice Ten Commandments"(hat tip John Shaphat):So we have a rabbi at the COP 27 conference talking about the need for a new "operating system" for humanity and how we need to "open our hearts and minds" to the New Age earth worshipping religion. His choice of words regarding the "operating system" is interesting and many of my readers will pick up on the coded meaning of that terminology. For those who didn't pick up on it, please re-read my articles from back in February and March of 2020 —andTyrants need only two things to take over: They need our compliance and they need soldiers. The second one, soldiers, we have no control over. These are the cops and military personnel who follow illegal, unconstitutional orders from evil dictators simply for a paycheck. But the first one, non-compliance, is totally within our realm of control. So let's stay vigilant in resolving to disobey every illegal, unbiblical dictate and propaganda talking point coming out of this four-pronged beast system, and pray to God for more time in which our people can repent and re-order their lives back into synch with God's wishes, not the world's.