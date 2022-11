A man in Norway is sparking outrage on social media after he was sympathetically interviewed about his decision to begin identifying as a disabled woman.On October 28, Good Morning Norway (God Morgen Norge, GMN) aired an interview with Jørund Viktoria Alme, 53, an able-bodied male who now identifies as a disabled woman. In the interview, Alme stated that he had always wished he had been born a woman who was paralyzed from the waist down.Alme, a senior credit analyst for Handelsbanken in Oslo, has received positive coverage in Norwegian media since he first announced his trans-disability publicly on Facebook in 2020. He has given several interviews, often alongside his wife, Agnes Mjålseth.Despite having no physical handicaps, Alme currently utilizes a wheelchair "almost all the time."In addition to gender dysphoria, Alme claims to have a Body Integrity Disorder (BID), citing a "dissonance" between how he perceives himself and how his body functions. "I have struggled with this every day my whole life," Alme told Vi , a Norwegian outlet, earlier this year.Criticism of Alme's "identity" has been so substantial that Norway's TV 2 news program featured the perspectives of four disabled women in the days after his interview was broadcast on GMN.Emma Sofie Grimstad, 18, was one of several women who hit back at Alme's disabled "identity." Earlier this year Grimstad spent two months in a wheelchair after she contracted Guillain-Barré syndrome, an acute inflammatory disease which attacks the nerves and can cause paralysis."I don't think everything should get airtime," Grimstad told Norway's TV 2 news program. "[Alme's] interview can harm people who are in wheelchairs and do not have a choice. It can even lead to suspicions about people who have no visible illnesses," she added.Noomi Alexandersen, 23, was another woman whose concerns were highlighted in TV 2's report. Alexandersen has cerebral palsy, which means that she does not have full use of her left arm and foot."This leads to the to ridicule of those who face challenges related to their disabilities on a daily basis," Alexandersen said, who added that Alme's "identity" felt like an insult to the disabled community.Chair of the Young People with Disabilities, Ingrid Thunem, told TV 2 that she had personally received several "inquiries" in response to Alme's interview on Good Morning Norway last week, and pointed out that,The coalition consists of 38 organizations and groups of young people with disabilities and chronic illnesses, and in total, represents approximately 25,000 people.Immediately following the women's critical remarks, TV 2 provided a definition of Body Integrity Disorder (BID). The brief statement sympathetically portrayed Alme as having a "deep feeling that certain body parts or functions feel foreign or do not belong."Following this, Alme responded to criticism leveled against him.TV 2's statement on BID, sometimes also called Body Integrity Identity Disorder (BIID), also referenced a condition called apotmenophilia, which is defined in medical research as "a syndrome in which a person is preoccupied with the desire to amputate a healthy limb." Money is largely credited as having coined the most commonly understood concept of "gender identity.""I often hunted for beautiful shoes that I bought for Agnes. Once I found a pair of shoes for her. Then I discovered that they had a pair of shoes in a large size. So I bought them too. There was a lot of excitement in buying a pair of shoes with high heels," Alme told Vi.After Alme began ordering women's shoes online, his wife Agnes questioned whether he had been wearing her dresses in private. When he told her he had, she responded with shock, which later turned to frustration.Yet despite his wife's outrage, Alme started dressing as a woman at home, a situation that "became a strain" for her, as she was struggling with a recent cancer diagnosis.Agnes, a board member and principal for a kindergarten in Molde, had previously worked with children who had disabilities and were in wheelchairs, which caused her to feel concerned about her husband's behaviors.Alme has told Norwegian outlets that his desire to be disabled stems from a childhood memory. He recalled feeling "envious" of another child with a leg injury who was using crutches while he was an elementary school student."My reaction was an intense interest. My heart pounded, my pulse increased and I was activated in my body. I was incredibly focused on him and what this was all about. Everyone gathered around and was going to try the crutches, while I kept my distance. I was so afraid that someone would find out what was going on inside me," Alme told Budstikke At Alme's urging and explanation of BID, Agnes has since said that she accepts her husband's new identity."He is a wise and upbeat person,So I found ways to support him. At the beginning I told him: 'You have to give me some time.' I knew from my work with children that when you get time and peace to think, things go well," Agnes said.Vaishnavi Sundar, a filmmaker and women's rights activist, has spoken with over two dozen women from various countries who have divorced or left their husbands over issues relating to a self-declared "gender identity."Her upcoming film, Behind the Looking Glass , will feature interviews with these women, who are sometimes referred to as "trans widows."Speaking to Reduxx about Alme, Sundar expressed concern for his wife.In one example, a man claimed to have polio growing up, while there was no proof for it whatsoever."Sundar says that the wives of men who launch into a paraphilia-driven lifestyle change are sometimes trapped by circumstance, citing potential financial, parental, or emotional dependencies."It is highly traumatizing for women who are forced to stay in the relationship as it is a form of emotional violence.Since airing the interview with Alme, Good Morning Norway has received numerous outraged replies posted under the article on their Facebook page.One woman, the mother of a child with a disability, remarked that she had to undergo a difficult application process in order to receive financial assistance when purchasing a wheelchair. Another commenter called Alme's "identity" a "mockery," while another suggested that he had a sexual fetish for the disabled.Good Morning Norway stated in their post that they would be actively deleting "offensive" replies. One individual claimed to have seen 900 comments to the article the day prior, and expressed shock that at the time of his reply, only 47 comments were available.