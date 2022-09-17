Society's Child
Canadian biologically male teacher wears massive prosthetic breasts to school, apparently everyone is fine with it
The Post Millennial
Fri, 16 Sep 2022 00:01 UTC
Several photographs show a biological male wearing a blond wig, short-shorts, and a tight top stretched almost to breaking point by the gigantic fake bosom apparently teaching a shop class.
In a video which would likely make any health and safety expert wince, the teacher can be seen demonstrating to the class of high school students how to use a circular saw with the long wig dangling down near the blade.
The outlandish individual has been identified by Reduxx as Kayla Lemieux, who is a Manufacturing and Technology instructor at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Oakville, Ontario.
Lemieux allegedly began identifying as a woman last year.
"The kids here most definitely don't think [it's] normal...but realistically we can't say anything," said a person on Twitter who claims to be a student at Oakville Trafalgar. "Last year, the teacher was a man. I don't think the school can fire him."
Lemieux is listed as a tech teacher in the OTHS faculty on their website.
Lemieux's "official school e-mail address is also connected to a Google account which has a photo visually verifying [Lemieux's] identity," reports Reduxx.
Oakville Trafalgar High School is part of the Halton District School Board (HDSB). The board has a policy on gender identity and gender expression in place.
"The HDSB is committed to establishing and maintaining a safe, caring, inclusive, equitable and welcoming learning and working environment for all members of the school community including students, staff, parents/guardians and community members who identify as, or are perceived as Two-Spirit, Queer, trans, Non-Binary, Intersex, and those who are questioning their sexual orientation and/or gender identity(ies)," reads the policy
The board also has a dress code for students.
"Dress codes must prevent students from wearing clothing or accessories that display... sexism, vulgarity [and] pornography," says the code. "Dress codes must prevent students from wearing clothing that exposes or makes visible genitals and nipples."
It would appear that the same rule does not apply to teaching staff.
The Post Millennial has contacted both the school and the board. The school declined to comment. The board has yet to reply.
Comment: Have we reached 'peak preposterous' yet? Can things get any more ridiculous? Even ten years ago this person would be deemed as having a personality disorder and given the help needed. Such vulgarity paraded in front of young students would never be tolerated.
