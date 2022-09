"Dress codes must prevent students from wearing clothing that exposes or makes visible genitals and nipples."

Photographs and video footage have been circulating on social media this week which appear to show a Canadian high school teacher wearing obscenely large prosthetic breasts while teaching a shop class.Several photographs show a biological male wearing a blond wig, short-shorts, and a tight top stretched almost to breaking point by the gigantic fake bosom apparently teaching a shop class.In a video which would likely make any health and safety expert wince, the teacher can be seen demonstrating to the class of high school students how to use a circular saw with the long wig dangling down near the blade."The kids here most definitely don't think [it's] normal...but realistically we can't say anything," said a person on Twitter who claims to be a student at Oakville Trafalgar. "Last year, the teacher was a man. I don't think the school can fire him."Lemieux is listed as a tech teacher in the OTHS faculty on their website.Lemieux's "official school e-mail address is also connected to a Google account which has a photo visually verifying [Lemieux's] identity," reports Reduxx.The board also has a dress code for students.It would appear that the same rule does not apply to teaching staff.The Post Millennial has contacted both the school and the board. The school declined to comment. The board has yet to reply.