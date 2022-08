A new, error-riddled paper in the journal Pediatrics claiming that "social contagion" is not a factor in the dramatic rise in trans-identifying youth has been debunked by experts.When the study emerged, left-wing media lauded its dubious conclusion as absolute truth, with the NBC News headline, "' Social contagion' isn't causing more youths to be transgender, study finds. Journalist Jesse Singal also published a review of the study on his Substack, where he called the study "genuinely worthless" and cited experts in the field of gender medicine critiquing the study's many flaws. Singal tweeted about the study,Several twitter threads from scientists have also emerged breaking down the study's numerous flaws.But looking into the methodologies Turban deployed, Sapir and Singal found glaring red flags. The questionnaire asked students whether they self-identify as transgender , with a choice of four answers: yes, no, I don't know, and I don't understand the question.Turban includes only those who said yes (2.4 percent in 2017, 1.6 percent in 2019), but leaves out those who answered, "I don't know," (4 percent).Another huge red flag in the questionnaire asks respondents what their "sex" is, which Turban assumes to mean "sex assigned at birth" rather than "gender identity," but it is unclear how students understood the question. Sapir mentions that the researcher who developed the questionnaire for the CDC has herself admitted the "uncertainty as to whether transgender students responded to the sex question with their sex or gender identity.""We simply cannot know how many of the respondents who ticked 'male' as their 'sex' are (biological) boys who identify as girls and vice versa," said Sapir."Turban and his colleagues made doubly broken claims about sex ratios among American trans youth," said Singal. "I say 'doubly broken' because there's an issue both with how the question was asked and with the fact that the data is about as unrepresentative as can be. Either problem on its own would seriously threaten the validity of this research; combined, this is a disaster, and," he added.A commenter on Sapir's article under the name Chris Brown summarized the study in a single sentence, "So this 'science' consists of giving multiple-choice questionnaires to teenagers, tabulating their answers, and mucking about with statistics on the results," adding, "What is it that we're supposed to 'know' after such a preposterous exercise?"