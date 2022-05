A prominent trans activist who was highly praised by liberal media outlets and institutions is now facing 16 felony charges for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor following a sextortion investigation.According to charging documents, the 15-year-old victim accepted a friend request on Facebook in January of 2021 from someone he was led to believe was a female his own age.The victim invited Hernandez to his home in West Valley City, Utah where he then discovered that the girl he thought he was talking to was a transgender sexual predator The two met on three separate occasions following repeated threats from Hernandez, according to court documents.Carlos Arturo Aparicio Hernandez was charged last Thursday in the 3rd District Court with 16 felonies. The charges include:In 2017, Hernandez fled his home country of El Salvador and was granted asylum in the United States, where he settled in Los Angeles, California, Reduxx reports.Following the publication of The New York Times article, Hernandez was invited to the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC to give a speech at an event held by the Council for Global Equality in 2019. Hernandez spoke about the alleged discrimination he experienced from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) staff members because of his gender identity and sexuality.In March 2020, Hernandez was invited to speak at the University of Southern California (USC) school of law on the topic of "Asylum, Disability and Mental Health," according to Reduxx.Despite facing 16 felony charges for the alleged sexual abuse and exploitation of a minor, Hernandez shared a Facebook post in 2017 which advocated against the sexual abuse of children.Hernandez is being held at Salt Lake County Jail while awaiting trial at the request of prosecutors who say, "took advantage of the victim and extorted the victim for her (his) own sexual gain," according to KSL