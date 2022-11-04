© AP Photo/Valentina Petrova



A majority of Bulgaria's lawmakers on Thursday approved sending the country's first military aid to Ukraine.The National Assemblywith one abstention in favour of a proposal submitted by four nominally pro-EU parties.The government now has one month to decide what kind of weapons Bulgaria can provide without affecting its own defence capabilities.as it fought Russia's invasion and war.Kornelia Ninova said, explaining why her party's lawmakers voted against the proposal.The heated debate that preceded the vote reflected the divisions in Bulgaria since Russia invaded its neighbour.Even though the country belongs to both NATO and the EU,President Radev, a former army general, has been accused of maintaining close ties with Moscow and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.Radev has rejected the charges, maintaining he has condemned the Russian aggression "from the first day of this war"., which has been another point of contention between pro-Russian and pro-EU political parties in Bulgaria.The pro-Russian nationalist Vazrazhdane Party called on its supporters to gather in front of the parliament building to protest the military aid for Ukraine, saying the aid "pushes the country into war".